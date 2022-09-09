ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
megadoctornews.com

New Generation of Boosters Are Here!

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County has received a shipment of the latest generation of COVID-19 vaccine known as the bivalent formulations for use as a single booster dose. The vaccines will be distributed to Hidalgo County health clinics and will be available to the public at no charge. “This is...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
megadoctornews.com

Pediatric ICU Giving the Gift of Life

HARLINGEN – The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen has been recognized for its efforts to help give the gift of life through organ donation. The award, the Recognition of Excellence in Organ Donation, was given by Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) earlier this year. “For...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco to host drive-thru pet vaccine clinic

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco’s Animal Care Services is hosting a drive-thru pet vaccine clinic. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, the vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday behind Moreno’s Feed and Pet Store, located at 2424 E. Business 23. The clinic […]
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edinburg, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Edinburg, TX
Edinburg, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Edinburg, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
riograndeguardian.com

STHS Host Grand Opening Ceremony For New Patient Tower

The hospital is celebrating the final turnover of the remaining floors of its five-story, $100+ million patient tower. It’s official. South Texas Health System Edinburg is ready to welcome patients across all operational floors of its new five-story, $100+ million patient tower this month, less than two years after breaking ground on the project.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Family health event to be held in Edinburg

A family health event will be held Monday at the Edinburg Walmart on University Drive. The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Parents will be able to get information on all things COVID-19, and with school back in session, Hidalgo County's Health Authority and the state department are stressing vaccinations.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County Tax Office substations return to regular operating hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours. The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhr#Covid 19 Vaccine#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Dhr Health Now#Ba#Omicron#Pfizer Biontech
ValleyCentral

Property tax reduction rates expected in RGV

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Businesses and homeowners across McAllen and Edinburg may see a change in their property tax rates. “Of course anything we can do to release some of that stress from the families, especially during this hardship, it’s very much appreciated by the community,” Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Edinburg Johnny […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV provides free food distribution

SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank RGV Inc. will host a free food distribution for Santa Rosa residents. According to a Facebook post by Food bank RGV Inc., the free food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while supplies last, on Tuesday Sept. 13 at the Santa Rosa Youth Center, located […]
SANTA ROSA, TX
News Channel 25

2 Texas medical workers indicted for fraud against adult daycare patients

MCALLEN, Texas — Two Texans were indicted for fraud for their roles in a healthcare scheme exploiting adult daycare patients. The Department of Justice reported Dr. Osama Balhir Nahas of McAllen and Isabel Moreno Pruneda of Edinburg were taken into custody on Aug. after being accused of charging around $3.5 million to Medicare for services not needed or not provided to multiple patients.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
megadoctornews.com

City of San Juan to Increase Salaries 8%

San Juan, Texas – In a city budget workshop meeting held last week, San Juan Mayor Mario Garza and city commissioners approved an 8% salary increase across the board for all employees. “We are proud to have worked together to maintain a fiscally sound budget as a commission and...
SAN JUAN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?

If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
LUBBOCK, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV female officers celebrated on National Police Woman Day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police departments celebrated their female officers and their accomplishments on National Police Woman Day.  Cecilia Valdez, one of two female officers at the Brownsville Police Department, said her interest in serving the community began when she was a student at Pace High School. She said the school had […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in McAllen, TX — 15 Top Places!

If you want to go on a food trip but don’t know the perfect destination just yet, check out McAllen in Texas. The city in Hidalgo County is a culinary mecca, with its eateries serving a wide array of dishes guaranteed to stimulate your palate. If you’re looking to...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr chief of police resigns

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey resigned from his position on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Pharr, Harvey announced his resignation which will take effect immediately. In the release Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez made the following statement, “We thank Andy for his dedicated work to the City of […]
PHARR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy