Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
megadoctornews.com
New Generation of Boosters Are Here!
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County has received a shipment of the latest generation of COVID-19 vaccine known as the bivalent formulations for use as a single booster dose. The vaccines will be distributed to Hidalgo County health clinics and will be available to the public at no charge. “This is...
Hidalgo County reports four COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. All of the deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Two of the dead were men from Edinburg and Weslaco and the other two were women from Edinburg and McAllen. The four individuals were vaccinated, according to […]
megadoctornews.com
Pediatric ICU Giving the Gift of Life
HARLINGEN – The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen has been recognized for its efforts to help give the gift of life through organ donation. The award, the Recognition of Excellence in Organ Donation, was given by Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) earlier this year. “For...
Weslaco to host drive-thru pet vaccine clinic
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco’s Animal Care Services is hosting a drive-thru pet vaccine clinic. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, the vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday behind Moreno’s Feed and Pet Store, located at 2424 E. Business 23. The clinic […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
riograndeguardian.com
STHS Host Grand Opening Ceremony For New Patient Tower
The hospital is celebrating the final turnover of the remaining floors of its five-story, $100+ million patient tower. It’s official. South Texas Health System Edinburg is ready to welcome patients across all operational floors of its new five-story, $100+ million patient tower this month, less than two years after breaking ground on the project.
laferianews.net
UT System Board of Regents Approves $145M Funding for UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center
EDINBURG, TEXAS – AUG. 29, 2022 –The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved more than $145 million in funding for the new UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center that will provide imperative healthcare services to the Rio Grande Valley. The approved funding – $145,723,401...
KRGV
Family health event to be held in Edinburg
A family health event will be held Monday at the Edinburg Walmart on University Drive. The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Parents will be able to get information on all things COVID-19, and with school back in session, Hidalgo County's Health Authority and the state department are stressing vaccinations.
Hidalgo County Tax Office substations return to regular operating hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours. The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Property tax reduction rates expected in RGV
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Businesses and homeowners across McAllen and Edinburg may see a change in their property tax rates. “Of course anything we can do to release some of that stress from the families, especially during this hardship, it’s very much appreciated by the community,” Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Edinburg Johnny […]
Food Bank RGV provides free food distribution
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Bank RGV Inc. will host a free food distribution for Santa Rosa residents. According to a Facebook post by Food bank RGV Inc., the free food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while supplies last, on Tuesday Sept. 13 at the Santa Rosa Youth Center, located […]
News Channel 25
2 Texas medical workers indicted for fraud against adult daycare patients
MCALLEN, Texas — Two Texans were indicted for fraud for their roles in a healthcare scheme exploiting adult daycare patients. The Department of Justice reported Dr. Osama Balhir Nahas of McAllen and Isabel Moreno Pruneda of Edinburg were taken into custody on Aug. after being accused of charging around $3.5 million to Medicare for services not needed or not provided to multiple patients.
Vehicle accident at Brownsville port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a car that crashed into a gate at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. The incident took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. U.S. Customs Agents reported a vehicle struck a gate on the cargo lane. Upon arrival, the deputy dispatched to the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
megadoctornews.com
City of San Juan to Increase Salaries 8%
San Juan, Texas – In a city budget workshop meeting held last week, San Juan Mayor Mario Garza and city commissioners approved an 8% salary increase across the board for all employees. “We are proud to have worked together to maintain a fiscally sound budget as a commission and...
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
RGV female officers celebrated on National Police Woman Day
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police departments celebrated their female officers and their accomplishments on National Police Woman Day. Cecilia Valdez, one of two female officers at the Brownsville Police Department, said her interest in serving the community began when she was a student at Pace High School. She said the school had […]
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in McAllen, TX — 15 Top Places!
If you want to go on a food trip but don’t know the perfect destination just yet, check out McAllen in Texas. The city in Hidalgo County is a culinary mecca, with its eateries serving a wide array of dishes guaranteed to stimulate your palate. If you’re looking to...
UPDATE: SpaceX could close South Texas public beach for most of work week
NEW UPDATE: SpaceX could close Boca Chica Beach, a public Gulf Coast beach that borders Mexico, for most of this work week for tests, according to memos obtained by Border Report on Monday.
Woman found dead in Edinburg hotel room identified
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The woman found unresponsive in an Edinburg hotel room has been identified. The Edinburg Police Department identified the woman as 41-year-old Jessica Marie Garza. Garza was found unresponsive inside a hotel room just after 11:40 a.m. on Monday at the 1200 block of E. Canton. At this time, there is no […]
Smugglers smashing through fences in RGV pursuits
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents said they arrested 21 people from four migrant smuggling events. CBP’s news release said McAllen Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Plymouth Voyager near Havana, Texas on Sept. 12. Officers said the driver failed to yield and a vehicle […]
Pharr chief of police resigns
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey resigned from his position on Monday. According to a press release from the City of Pharr, Harvey announced his resignation which will take effect immediately. In the release Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez made the following statement, “We thank Andy for his dedicated work to the City of […]
Comments / 0