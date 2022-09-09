Read full article on original website
How high did Rossville junior tennis player Kamen Galleguillos rank in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending Sept. 3?
These are the top 10 home sales for Savoy, Illinois in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 11 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $329,900 in Savoy. Top 10 home sales in Savoy for August 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceEnrique and Magaly Loy1308...
Women's Volleyball Sweeps Carroll in CCIW Opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - The Illinois Wesleyan University women's volleyball team needed just 70 minutes to take care of business against Carroll University in its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener Wednesday evening, Sept. 14. The Titans swept the Pioneers (4-5, 0-1 CCIW)...
Ludacris Returns Home to perform at State Farm Center
The State Farm Center Theatre announced today that rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, will perform Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm as part of the University of Illinois Homecoming festivities. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest.
Home sales in Saybrook in week ending Aug. 13
Bloomington tennis player Brandon Gwinn is ranked 6,235th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 60 total points, split between 60 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024
Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
Well, that ended badly: The Frost Decision and how it could affect Illinois
How could Nebraska's dismissal of Scott Frost impact the Illini football program? On Sunday, the University of Nebraska dismissed Head Coach Scott Frost after he went 16-31 in four plus seasons at the helm. The firing came in the immediate aftermath...
Fourth District: Undisclosed mother-daughter approach to conviction is per se conflict; Coles County judge failed to advise familial relationship in 'numerous' cases
SPRINGFIELD - Fourth District appellate judges threw out a criminal conviction due to a conflict of interest between Coles County public defender Teresa Matthews and her daughter, prosecutor Maggie Wilson. Read more..
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka shares down 14.22% in one year
The following residential sales were reported in Bradley in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $158,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,626 for the previous year. 224 VANBUREN Av.$216,000Property Tax (2020): $3,550.44Effective...
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -14.22 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Sept. 13. On Sept. 13, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $19.43. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.65. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people...
New program targets epidemic of addiction among veterans
A new program just launched nationwide aims to serve those who've served our country.A recent report shows addiction is likely more prevalent than even reported... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
City of Clinton City Council met Sept. 6
Here is the agenda provided by the council:PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF MINUTES August 16, 2022 BILLS AND PAYROLL PETITIONS & COMMUNICATIONS Seth Redington REPORT FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS REPORT FROM THE DEPARTMENT...
