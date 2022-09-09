ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

spotonillinois.com

Women's Volleyball Sweeps Carroll in CCIW Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - The Illinois Wesleyan University women's volleyball team needed just 70 minutes to take care of business against Carroll University in its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener Wednesday evening, Sept. 14. The Titans swept the Pioneers (4-5, 0-1 CCIW)...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Ludacris Returns Home to perform at State Farm Center

The State Farm Center Theatre announced today that rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, will perform Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm as part of the University of Illinois Homecoming festivities. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Home sales in Saybrook in week ending Aug. 13

Bloomington tennis player Brandon Gwinn is ranked 6,235th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 60 total points, split between 60 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
SAYBROOK, IL
Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024

Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
NORMAL, IL
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka shares down 14.22% in one year

The following residential sales were reported in Bradley in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $158,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,626 for the previous year. 224 VANBUREN Av.$216,000Property Tax (2020): $3,550.44Effective...
WATSEKA, IL
New program targets epidemic of addiction among veterans

A new program just launched nationwide aims to serve those who've served our country.A recent report shows addiction is likely more prevalent than even reported... Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "Suspect in rural Manteno theft identified and arrested. Investigators take 64 yr old, Donald T Roberts..."
MANTENO, IL
City of Clinton City Council met Sept. 6

Here is the agenda provided by the council:PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF MINUTES August 16, 2022 BILLS AND PAYROLL PETITIONS & COMMUNICATIONS Seth Redington REPORT FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS REPORT FROM THE DEPARTMENT...
CLINTON, IL

