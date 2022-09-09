Read full article on original website
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
WSLS
Finding foster children homes instead of sleeping on office couches, hotels
ROANOKE, Va. – Foster Care: Kids in Crisis is a continuing 10 News investigation looking into several aspects of the Virginia foster care system. You can see those stories here. A crisis we’ve never seen in Virginia: foster children sleeping in offices and hotel rooms because there’s no other...
blueridgecountry.com
Buchanan: A Virginia River Gem and Gateway Community Past & Present
Resting at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley and the northern end of the Roanoke Valley, Buchanan is the best of both worlds: a river town and a mountain town. Here are a few things you’ll notice immediately turning onto Buchanan’s Main Street:. The swinging bridge spanning...
WDBJ7.com
Rosanne Cash reflects on museum exhibit, southwest Virginia ties
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t a homecoming for Rosanne Cash. She was born in Memphis and grew up in California. But during her performance Sunday evening at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, she spoke of her strong connection to southwest Virginia and visits with the family of her stepmother, June Carter Cash.
WSLS
Shine gold with Dunkin’ donuts to help bring joy to kids battling cancer
ROANOKE, Va. – A little joy can go a long way. On Monday, Dunkin’ announced their Shine Gold program, which gives donut-lovers the chance to support kids battling cancer. From Wednesday to Sept. 28, Dunkin’ said that guests at participating locations can donate $2 to the foundation and receive a free Gold Joy Donut, which is a traditional donut with gold icing, topped with a glazed donut hole.
WSLS
In Your Town: Visiting the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is in your town, this time, in the Roanoke Valley – showing all there is to love about the Star City and beyond. Whether you’re looking for a new adventure, a restaurant, or an incredible view, you can find it in Roanoke.
WSLS
Local Office on Aging opens Roanoke center for health and wellness
ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging now has a new center for health and wellness in Roanoke. The facility located on Frontage Road will house Meals-on-Wheels, Star City Diners Club, and in-house nutrition staff. They will also offer education on healthy activities and other community events. “Well...
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
WSLS
Roanoke high school volleyball game digs into student-athlete mental health
SALEM, Va. – A volleyball game between Salem High School and Hidden Valley High School served up something special. Fans attending Tuesday night’s match had the opportunity to donate money to Morgan’s Message, a non-profit that focuses on advocating for resources to benefit student-athletes and their mental health.
WHSV
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
WSET
Attention Skywatchers: Two big viewings in the sky Tuesday night, more this week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Big night for all the Skywatchers tonight!. A double dose of space sightings is on the menu in Central Virginia!. You can spot the International Space Station Tuesday night at 8:46 in the southwest sky. It'll be a three-minute viewing. You'll see a bright white...
WSLS
Amherst County man honors late brother through special gift for residents with intellectual & developmental disabilities
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – One Amherst County man honored his late brother by giving a special gift to Horizon Behavioral Health caregivers and their patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On Monday, Jeff Crickenberger donated a gazebo to Horizon’s home in Madison Heights, where his brother, David, lived in...
wfirnews.com
A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke
Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
Missing Williamsburg man's car found in California
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Dept. is searching for a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen by family in May. On September 4, Williamsburg police took a report that James Robert Cox, who suffers from a mental disability, was missing from the 200 block of Parkway Drive.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
WSLS
Locally sourced butcher shop opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Crystal Springs area in Roanoke is continuing to add new businesses to grow and serve the community. Tuesday, they welcomed the grand opening of Yard Bull Meats. The full-service butcher shop focuses on supplying the community with locally sourced meats from nearby farmers. They also...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 13,195 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 49,700 PCR tests processed over the past week.
3 killed in Virginia car crash that collided with tractor-trailer
Three people were killed in a car that collided with a tractor-trailer at an intersection in Virginia's Nottoway County, police said. The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord and two passengers — a man and a woman — died at the scene of Saturday night's crash, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
