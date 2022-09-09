ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WJHL

VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
blueridgecountry.com

Buchanan: A Virginia River Gem and Gateway Community Past & Present

Resting at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley and the northern end of the Roanoke Valley, Buchanan is the best of both worlds: a river town and a mountain town. Here are a few things you’ll notice immediately turning onto Buchanan’s Main Street:. The swinging bridge spanning...
WDBJ7.com

Rosanne Cash reflects on museum exhibit, southwest Virginia ties

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t a homecoming for Rosanne Cash. She was born in Memphis and grew up in California. But during her performance Sunday evening at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, she spoke of her strong connection to southwest Virginia and visits with the family of her stepmother, June Carter Cash.
WSLS

Shine gold with Dunkin’ donuts to help bring joy to kids battling cancer

ROANOKE, Va. – A little joy can go a long way. On Monday, Dunkin’ announced their Shine Gold program, which gives donut-lovers the chance to support kids battling cancer. From Wednesday to Sept. 28, Dunkin’ said that guests at participating locations can donate $2 to the foundation and receive a free Gold Joy Donut, which is a traditional donut with gold icing, topped with a glazed donut hole.
WSLS

Local Office on Aging opens Roanoke center for health and wellness

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging now has a new center for health and wellness in Roanoke. The facility located on Frontage Road will house Meals-on-Wheels, Star City Diners Club, and in-house nutrition staff. They will also offer education on healthy activities and other community events. “Well...
wfxrtv.com

VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
WSLS

Roanoke high school volleyball game digs into student-athlete mental health

SALEM, Va. – A volleyball game between Salem High School and Hidden Valley High School served up something special. Fans attending Tuesday night’s match had the opportunity to donate money to Morgan’s Message, a non-profit that focuses on advocating for resources to benefit student-athletes and their mental health.
WHSV

Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With temperatures falling, the Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for your help. In efforts to grow the next generation of trees, VDOF is asking Virginian’s to pick up acorns and drop them off at any of its locations until October 14. VDOF will plant...
wfirnews.com

A real butcher shop: Yard Bull Meats cuts the ribbon in South Roanoke

Those who remember the days of neighborhood butchers – and other who have just heard about them – can now find one in South Roanoke on Crystal Spring Avenue. Yard Bull Meats cut the ribbon today. Co-owner Elliott Orwick says Yard Bull features regionally produced meats and “whole animal butchery.” Orwick says he and fellow co-owner Tyler Thomas both started planning in earnest to open a local butcher shop like Yard Bull Meats several years ago. Thomas worked as a butcher in Charlottesville at one point and is also a chef at The River and Rail next door.
13News Now

Missing Williamsburg man's car found in California

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Police Dept. is searching for a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen by family in May. On September 4, Williamsburg police took a report that James Robert Cox, who suffers from a mental disability, was missing from the 200 block of Parkway Drive.
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
WSLS

No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County

Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
WSLS

Locally sourced butcher shop opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Crystal Springs area in Roanoke is continuing to add new businesses to grow and serve the community. Tuesday, they welcomed the grand opening of Yard Bull Meats. The full-service butcher shop focuses on supplying the community with locally sourced meats from nearby farmers. They also...
