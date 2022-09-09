Read full article on original website
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
Parents of visually-impaired artist carry on his legacy in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The parents of a self-taught, visually-impaired artist are pushing the charity efforts of their son forward in Omaha. Jeff Hanson raised millions of dollars for charity before he died two years ago, all through his colorful works of art. In the 27 years of his life,...
Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
Nebraska Association of Public Employees rally for higher pay
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska public employees say they want more money. And on Tuesday, the state employees' union called for better working conditions. In Lincoln on Tuesday state employees send a clear message. They say they need and deserve more, hoping to negotiate a new contract. "This is the...
'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
'I just love people': 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' premieres on KETV
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered on KETV for the first time on Sept. 12. Jennifer Hudson said she hopes the show can be a place for fun that brings people together. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser had the chance to talk to Hudson in August about the show. "You want...
Families of the Stolen holds ceremony for new north Omaha mural
OMAHA, Neb. — Families of the Stolen held a dedication ceremony for a new mural in north Omaha on Saturday. The mural is called "Say their names." The artist said it's dedicated to the 48 women who have been killed in the community. The organizer founded Families of the...
City of Omaha lays out downtown library demolition timeline
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha laid out a timeline for the upcoming demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library site. Near the site, South 15th Street between Douglas and Dodge streets is currently closed for sewer replacement. This line will be abandoned when new construction is complete.
Thrombocytopenia and Absent Radii Syndrome
Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska. Perez K, Saxena S. Thrombocytopenia and absent radii syndrome. Consultant. 2020;60(9):30-32. doi:10.25270/con.2020.05.00014. Received January 9, 2020. Accepted April 24, 2020. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. CORRESPONDENCE:. Shailendra Saxena, MD, PhD, Department of Family Medicine, Creighton University School of Medicine, 7500...
Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
Omaha woman who abandoned newborn on sidewalk sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha woman who abandoned a newborn on the sidewalk in February will serve time in prison. Trinity Shakespeare, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to two years in prison, followed by 18 months probation for felony child abuse. She pled no contest to the charge in July.
'It's been an emotional day,': Jury sides with ex-captain in retaliation lawsuit against City of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A jury sided with a former Omaha police captain, deciding that the city of Omaha and its chief of police, Todd Schmaderer, denied Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez a 2018 promotion out of retaliation. "It's been a very emotional day. Thankful. Thankful to the jury for coming in with...
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many in the county may have recently checked the mail and been met by a bright pink postcard. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. But without much notice or knowledge they were coming, once it hit people’s hands there was some understandable confusion.
WATCH: Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph holds first press conference
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph met with the media for the first time as the Huskers' new head coach. Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts tabbed Joseph to lead the program after NU fired Scott Frost on Sunday. On Tuesday, Joseph thanked the fans for their continued support of Nebraska...
The reddit user's sharing about renting in Omaha is worth reading
Rent in Omaha went up so much last year I bought a house in CB. My mortgage plus property tax plus insurance is lower than my rent was. And that was rent for an apartment in a converted house with cracked walls so old you could hear slats falling inside if you tried to hang a picture, a bedroom ceiling that collapsed and didn't get repaired for months, electrical that went out so often I was in danger of losing my work-from-home-status, with drunk people frequently cutting between houses screaming next to our bedroom window in the middle of the night, and parking so bad we had to regularly call the police due to people illegally parking blocking our driveway.
'School of Rock' at the Omaha Community Playhouse is family-friendly fun
OMAHA, Neb. — Class is in session but put down the pencils and get ready to rock!School of Rock is hitting the Hawks main stage at the Omaha Community Playhouse. "The School of Rock musical is based on the early 2000's movie of course starring Jack Black," show director Stephen Santa said.
