Colorado is a fan of the 5K runs as we have many to choose from. One that we just learned about may be one of the most interesting, the Mac 'N Cheese 5K... Here's all we know. Do you remember that old "there's an app for that "Apple TV commercial that ran back around 2009? It basically said whatever your favorite thing to do, be it games, homework, sports, etc. that there was an app for that. I feel like in Colorado, there could be a commercial or add campaign that's called "there's a race for that" or "there's a 5K for that." I say that because our state loves to do these 5K's so much that there seems to be a 5K for just about everything. Holidays, events, fundraisers, sports, and even food. The race in particular that I just learned about is Colorado's own Mac 'N Cheese 5K... Yes, I'm for real.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO