Colorado State

K99

Colorado Has A Mac ‘N Cheese 5K? It Looks Awesome

Colorado is a fan of the 5K runs as we have many to choose from. One that we just learned about may be one of the most interesting, the Mac 'N Cheese 5K... Here's all we know. Do you remember that old "there's an app for that "Apple TV commercial that ran back around 2009? It basically said whatever your favorite thing to do, be it games, homework, sports, etc. that there was an app for that. I feel like in Colorado, there could be a commercial or add campaign that's called "there's a race for that" or "there's a 5K for that." I say that because our state loves to do these 5K's so much that there seems to be a 5K for just about everything. Holidays, events, fundraisers, sports, and even food. The race in particular that I just learned about is Colorado's own Mac 'N Cheese 5K... Yes, I'm for real.
COLORADO STATE
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Is This The Best City For Chocolate Lovers In Colorado?

If you're a chocolate lover who lives in Colorado, you're going to love the news that one Colorado city was just ranked in the top 15 places for best places for chocolate lovers in the country. Two in the top 25. Agree?. Best City For Chocolate In Colorado. It's pretty...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park

Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
ESTES PARK, CO
K99

FREE Disney Art Con Coming To Colorado This Month

A fun and free family event is on it's way to Colorado later this month. If you're into awesome art of some of your favorite characters from Disney, anime, and more, you're gonna love this amazing art con event. Don't Miss This Free Disney Art Con Event Coming To Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Water Recreation-Related Deaths In Colorado Hit Record In 2022

2022 is officially the deadliest year on record for water recreation-related fatalities in Colorado. In a recent press release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) noted a series of drownings - including a double drowning on Sept. 9 at Dillon Reservoir, as well as a third drowning on Sept. 11 in the Corn Lake section of James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park was what ultimately set the new high record.
COLORADO STATE
K99

See the Elderly Colorado Man whose Dance Moves Went Viral

These days, you never know who is going to be the next internet star. A person can work diligently to become internet-famous by releasing content daily, or sometimes it can be a total fluke. The latter is what happened recently when an 82-year-old Colorado man was caught on camera busting...
ERIE, CO
K99

Camp Pickle is Coming to Colorado in 2024

Pickleball has become an increasingly popular sport, especially over the past few years. It combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, in the fact that it's played on a court and Wiffle balls are volleyed over the net with paddles. As of 2022, there are approximately 4.8 million players nationwide, with games and tournaments being held at various locations all across the globe.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado Kids Get Sweet Snow Deal At Ski Resorts

Sure, it's still pretty hot outside and we we have plenty of warm weather ahead of us but you know that changes are coming and the seasons will be shifting soon and when that happens, it's time to start thinking about what we enjoy doing when the temperatures cool and the snow starts flying.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
ESTES PARK, CO
K99

20 Amazing Historic Restaurants in Colorado You Need to Try

Colorado is full of history and luckily, much of The Centennial State's history has stuck around since its inception in 1876. Colorado's history as a state largely began due to the gold rush in which mining brought droves of people to the area and the state effectively grew exponentially. Likewise, when you have a bunch of people living in the same area, they're going to need some place to buy food.
COLORADO STATE
K99

New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado

Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Historic Poudre River Ranch For Sale Has Major Tourism Potential

A property that's currently on the market in northern Colorado has the potential to become a major tourist destination. The sprawling ranch hit the market in July 2022 and remains listed for sale. Scenic Colorado Ranches Currently For Sale. Take a peek at some of the incredible ranches that are...
COLORADO STATE
K99

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

