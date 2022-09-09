ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived. 
KELLER, TX
virtualbx.com

Bellaire Elementary School Replacement – Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Scope of work includes replacement facility at Bellaire Elementary school, including all mechanical, electrical, plumbing and general construction approximately 101,500 sf. Trades include: existing conditions, concrete, masonry, metals, wood, plastics, and composites, thermal and moisture protection, openings, finishes, specialties, equipment, furnishings, conveying equipment, fire suppression, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, communications, electronic safety and security, earthwork, exterior improvements, and utilities.
HURST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: DISD Struggles from ‘Mismanagement’

Residents within the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) recently weighed in on issues facing their public schools in a poll conducted by The Dallas Express. The residents were asked why they believed DISD was among the worst-performing school districts in the state and were presented with a number of choices from which to select.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#K12#Board Of Trustees
fox4news.com

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined

DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

'Luka Dogcic' joins North Richland Hills police department

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills police department has added a new member to its team, and he comes with a familiar name. The department announced a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Luka Dogcic will be joining its K-9 program. Luka, named after the Mavs superstar, and his...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Wylie ISD Teacher a Victim of Murder-Suicide; Family, Friends Hold Vigil Tuesday

A Wylie 5th grade teacher whose sudden death devastated the district is the victim of a murder-suicide, police say. Investigators with the Josephine Police Department confirmed Tuesday they were called to a shooting at a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street Sunday night at about 8:15 p.m. Inside the home, police said officers found the bodies of two people identified as Lacie Moore and Brian Moore and that she was a victim of a murder-suicide.
WYLIE, TX
unthsc.edu

HSC confirms Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams as new president

Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams has spent her entire career blazing new trails. Before joining The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth in 2020, she was the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., then the first Black woman to rise to the level of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK. 
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy