BB gun found inside backpack at Lake Worth ISD middle school, district says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A BB gun was found inside a backpack at a Lake Worth ISD middle school on Tuesday morning, the district said. Lake Worth ISD said in a statement that staff members had received a report around 9:05 a.m. of a student with a gun in a backpack at Lucyle Collins Middle School.
Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived.
Bellaire Elementary School Replacement – Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD
Scope of work includes replacement facility at Bellaire Elementary school, including all mechanical, electrical, plumbing and general construction approximately 101,500 sf. Trades include: existing conditions, concrete, masonry, metals, wood, plastics, and composites, thermal and moisture protection, openings, finishes, specialties, equipment, furnishings, conveying equipment, fire suppression, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, communications, electronic safety and security, earthwork, exterior improvements, and utilities.
Oversight of Law Enforcement Conference Held in Fort Worth Discussing Police and Community Interaction
The National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement conference is happening in North Texas this week as Fort Worth serves as the host city for the first time. More than 400 people in the police oversight world have gathered to discuss police and community interaction. The Fort Worth Police...
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Family of North Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus files lawsuit against district, bus companies
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated to attribute certain statements to the lawsuit. The family of a 6-year-old hit and killed by a school bus in Parker County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district, bus seller and manufacturer. In late April, Tori...
Unfinished houses, open roofs: RJ Construction customers take their claims to bankruptcy court
Christina Ridings says she had doubts about hiring RJ Construction. She had spent half a year vetting contractors to remodel her home’s balcony and lower deck when she came across the group. However, she was heartened by the community outcry on Jordan’s behalf. For months, plastic yard signs...
Poll: DISD Struggles from ‘Mismanagement’
Residents within the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) recently weighed in on issues facing their public schools in a poll conducted by The Dallas Express. The residents were asked why they believed DISD was among the worst-performing school districts in the state and were presented with a number of choices from which to select.
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined
DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
Dallas County to consider whether to demolish the county jail and criminal courthouse – potentially changing the city skyline
DALLAS — Dallas County commissioners are considering whether to move the county jail and criminal courthouse from the western edge of downtown, potentially opening hundreds of acres of prime real estate to development that could permanently change the city skyline. “We’re looking at what would be best,” county Judge...
North Texas high school's homecoming dance ends early after alleged social media threat, police say
PRINCETON, Texas — The homecoming dance at one North Texas high school had to end early on Saturday following reports of a threat on social media, authorities said. Police in the Collin County city of Princeton said in a statement that they responded to Lovelady High School's dance in regards to reports from students.
Just 7% of North Texas apartment complexes accept government-authorized rent payments, report finds
Dallas - A vast majority of North Texas apartment complexes do not accept housing vouchers that used to be known as Section 8. The Child Poverty Action Lab presented its study at a Dallas City Council committee meeting on Monday. The group found just 7 percent of apartment complexes in...
Former Azle student detained, accused of making threats on social media
A former Azle student is now in custody, accused of making threats against some Azle students. Fort Worth police brought the teenager in Monday. They’re not saying anything specific about the threats
'Luka Dogcic' joins North Richland Hills police department
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills police department has added a new member to its team, and he comes with a familiar name. The department announced a one-year-old Belgian Malinois named Luka Dogcic will be joining its K-9 program. Luka, named after the Mavs superstar, and his...
Texas Oncology-Keller moves location to Alliance area of Fort Worth
A new location for Texas Oncology-Keller opened this summer in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Courtesy Texas Oncology) Texas Oncology-Keller will hold a grand opening on Sept. 15 for a new 22,330-square-foot cancer care center that opened in the Alliance area of Fort Worth this summer. A groundbreaking was...
Wylie ISD Teacher a Victim of Murder-Suicide; Family, Friends Hold Vigil Tuesday
A Wylie 5th grade teacher whose sudden death devastated the district is the victim of a murder-suicide, police say. Investigators with the Josephine Police Department confirmed Tuesday they were called to a shooting at a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street Sunday night at about 8:15 p.m. Inside the home, police said officers found the bodies of two people identified as Lacie Moore and Brian Moore and that she was a victim of a murder-suicide.
HSC confirms Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams as new president
Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams has spent her entire career blazing new trails. Before joining The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth in 2020, she was the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., then the first Black woman to rise to the level of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health.
Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK.
VIDEO: Wild fight ends high school football game between Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt
FORT WORTH, Texas - The UIL is investigating a brawl that broke out at the end of a high school football game between Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out...
Another Bojangles Location Revealed As Part Of Expansion Into Texas
Bojangles announced its expansion into Texas last year and now we have more details about a new location.
