Fort Smith food bank to receive 40,000 pounds of protein from Tyson

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Regional Food Bank will receive a donation of close to 40,000 pounds of protein on Monday morning, according to a press release.

Tyson Foods Inc. will be donating the protein that will be distributed to other pantries across the region.

“Tyson has been instrumental as a community partner and donor to The River Valley Regional Food Bank,” said Tracy Engel, director of the River Valley Regional Food Bank. “They continue to step up in times of need and with the supply chain issues and rising cost of product, this helps so many in our service area be able to sustain their families with much-needed protein.”

Arkansas is ranked second in food insecurity according to the Arkansas Food Bank. Twenty-five percent of Arkansas children are facing hunger.

The donation is part of Tyson Foods’ commitment to the River Valley Regional Food Bank, Feeding America, and the Arkansas River Valley during September’s Hunger Action Month , and throughout the year, according to the press release.

