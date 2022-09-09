Read full article on original website
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Up and Coming Weekly
Queen Elizabeth has namesake in North Carolina
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. After 70 years on the throne, she was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The news came hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her funeral is traditionally to be held 10 days after her death at Westminster Abbey, with private burial at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, alongside her husband Prince Phillip, who died in April 2021, her sister Princess Margaret, and father King George VI.
NC sending Book of Condolences to British Royal Family; here’s how you can sign it
As the U.K. continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth ll, Governor Roy Cooper wants the royal family to know the state of North Carolina is thinking of them during this time.
WBTV
Treadmill trouble: A mother’s battle for special needs coverage in North Carolina
Paint it yourself ceramics offered at Creatif Art Studio in Fort Mill. The studio takes a unique approach to creativity; crafts are created with the help of an iPad. Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay. Updated: 18 hours ago. The scene...
kiss951.com
One North Carolina Haunted House Titled Scariest In The U.S.
Believe it or not, we are almost halfway through September already, which means some folks are already thinking about how to get their spook on this Halloween. Well, there are plenty of places around the country that offer the Haunted House experience and now a new report reveals the best ones out there, and when they’ll be opening this year.
cbs17
‘Bark’ to school! Future service dogs enroll at Duke’s puppy kindergarten
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — These four-legged kindergarteners are headed ‘bark’ to school. A class of four puppies has enrolled in the Duke Puppy Kindergarten, which works with national nonprofit Canine Companions to test the cognitive abilities of pups that could grow up to become service dogs. Duke...
nctripping.com
10 Beautiful Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina for Everyone!
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Many of our outdoor spaces in North Carolina are harder to access but these beautiful roadside waterfalls are for everyone to see. Scattered throughout Western NC,...
Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town On List Of Best Train Rides For Fall
This morning I woke up at 6:30 a.m. and took the pups out to go potty. It was a bit chilly when I walked outside, and the feeling of fall was in the air. It’s not here yet, but it’s coming! Fall is my favorite time of the year and here in the South, you can experience the beauty of the season in many ways. If you’d like to see the gorgeous fall foliage, a train ride is a cool way to check it out.
cbs17
‘At first glance, it’s fairly effective’: Raleigh engineer creating, testing truck underride crash barriers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 200 people die each year in the United States during crashes involving cars that slide underneath tractor trailers, according to government figures. Now, a Raleigh engineer has come up with a device he said could prevent some of those deaths. The crash test...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
cbs17
Rent negotiations? In North Carolina? What can you be doing to save money now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A consumer price index report from the labor department shows inflation is still high, which could impact people renting. Rent prices are starting to come down after record levels last year, something that is good news for resident Kallie Szabo. “I moved here from L.A....
southerntrippers.com
15 Best North Carolina Mountain Towns You Must Visit
Are you looking for the best North Carolina mountain towns, but not sure where to start? If so, you have come to the right place! North Carolina is a wonderful state with great barbecue and beautiful waterfalls. But the thing that this southern state will be known for is its North Carolina mountain towns!
cbs17
VIDEO: Truck fire closes I-95 north near Dunn until Wednesday morning
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — All northbound lanes of I-95 near E. Cumberland Street in Dunn are closed following a massive truck fire under a bridge Tuesday afternoon. The Harnett County closure, near mile marker 73, which is U.S. 421, started around 2:30 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.
cbs17
This year’s NC State Fair competitions are officially open for sign-ups
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve always wanted to win a prize at the North Carolina State Fair, now just might be your golden opportunity to enter some big competitions. Those seeking the coveted blue ribbons will have the opportunity to put their best honey, livestock, canned foods and more up for prizes, and of course some bragging rights, too.
cbs17
‘Shame on you’: Wake County woman discusses jury duty scam call
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mother wants viewers to know about a scam that almost ensnared her daughter who was told she owed hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail. It’s a fake law enforcement scam that uses high pressure and intimidation. The scam is...
cbs17
Wake County woman collects over $880,000 Cash 5 jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Apex woman spent just $1 on a Cash 5 ticket and won $887,156. Eleanor Whitehead of Apex bought her ticket at the Fusion Seven on North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina and won last Thursday’s drawing. Whitehead arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday...
cbs17
K-9 finds missing elderly woman, helps her return home in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the early hours of Sunday, a K-9 with the Moore County Sheriff’s office made a discovery that reunited a family. K-9 Roki has been getting high praise for helping the family of an elderly woman get her back home safe and sound. Deputies...
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!
I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
