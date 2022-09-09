ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth has namesake in North Carolina

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. After 70 years on the throne, she was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The news came hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her funeral is traditionally to be held 10 days after her death at Westminster Abbey, with private burial at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, alongside her husband Prince Phillip, who died in April 2021, her sister Princess Margaret, and father King George VI.
One North Carolina Haunted House Titled Scariest In The U.S.

Believe it or not, we are almost halfway through September already, which means some folks are already thinking about how to get their spook on this Halloween. Well, there are plenty of places around the country that offer the Haunted House experience and now a new report reveals the best ones out there, and when they’ll be opening this year.
10 Beautiful Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina for Everyone!

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Many of our outdoor spaces in North Carolina are harder to access but these beautiful roadside waterfalls are for everyone to see. Scattered throughout Western NC,...
Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
North Carolina Town On List Of Best Train Rides For Fall

This morning I woke up at 6:30 a.m. and took the pups out to go potty. It was a bit chilly when I walked outside, and the feeling of fall was in the air. It’s not here yet, but it’s coming! Fall is my favorite time of the year and here in the South, you can experience the beauty of the season in many ways. If you’d like to see the gorgeous fall foliage, a train ride is a cool way to check it out.
15 Best North Carolina Mountain Towns You Must Visit

Are you looking for the best North Carolina mountain towns, but not sure where to start? If so, you have come to the right place! North Carolina is a wonderful state with great barbecue and beautiful waterfalls. But the thing that this southern state will be known for is its North Carolina mountain towns!
VIDEO: Truck fire closes I-95 north near Dunn until Wednesday morning

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — All northbound lanes of I-95 near E. Cumberland Street in Dunn are closed following a massive truck fire under a bridge Tuesday afternoon. The Harnett County closure, near mile marker 73, which is U.S. 421, started around 2:30 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.
This year’s NC State Fair competitions are officially open for sign-ups

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve always wanted to win a prize at the North Carolina State Fair, now just might be your golden opportunity to enter some big competitions. Those seeking the coveted blue ribbons will have the opportunity to put their best honey, livestock, canned foods and more up for prizes, and of course some bragging rights, too.
Wake County woman collects over $880,000 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lucky Apex woman spent just $1 on a Cash 5 ticket and won $887,156. Eleanor Whitehead of Apex bought her ticket at the Fusion Seven on North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina and won last Thursday’s drawing. Whitehead arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday...
Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!

I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
