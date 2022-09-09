Read full article on original website
WWE Is Looking For A New Social Media Manager
WWE is looking for a social media manager. The company posted a job listing on Wednesday for a Social Media Manager – Talent & Executive Support. You can check out the official job description below:. Social Media Manager – Talent & Executive Support. WWE is seeking an enthusiastic,...
Note On Kevin Owens’ Status On The Internal Roster, Happy Corbin Turns 38, Strowman
Kevin Owens has been moved to the babyface side of WWE’s internal RAW roster. While Owens had already turned babyface, WWE was still listing him as a heel until this week. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took part in a David Alan’s Charity Fashion Show, which raised over $80,000. Strowman took to Twitter to post some photos from the event, which you can see below:
Jessie Godderz Set To Host FOX’s Whacked Out Sports
Former Impact Wrestling star Jessie Godderz took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’ll be the new host of the FOX series Whacked Out Sports. He wrote,. “BREAKING…I’m HONORED & THRILLED to announce I’m joining the Legendary WHACKED OUT SPORTS franchise as HOST of the new series WHACKED OUT! WHACKED OUT SPORTS has aired on FOX since 2006. WHACKED OUT is now truly PEC-Tacular!”
Alexa Bliss Frustrated With American Airlines, Karrion Kross’ Warning, More
WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is frustrated with American Airlines following yet another flight delay. She wrote,. “Y’all … my flight is delayed because a TRAY TABLE in row 17 is broken. & we have to wait for maintenance. I CANT MAKE THIS UP 3rd AA flight that’s been delayed this week.
Indie Wrestler Devon ‘Hannibal’ Nicholson Addresses Recent Assault Charges
Indie wrestler Hannibal, aka Devon Nicholson, has addressed his assault charges and arrest on his YouTube channel. In August, a woman in Kingston, Ontario, Canada alleged that Nicholson assaulted her. Although the exact date of his arrest is unknown, Nicholson confirmed that he was in Kingston with his girlfriend as early as August 20th in his YouTube video.
