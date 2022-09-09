ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

OHP Trooper escorts 6-year-old kicked by horse to hospital after pulling the family over for speeding

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUrxE_0hpD4WCt00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – One Oklahoma family grateful their little girl is going to be ok after she was kicked in the head by her horse Sept. 2 – thanks, in part, to an official escort to the hospital by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper.

On that Friday, 6-year-old Margie Manning was kicked multiple times by her horse at her home.

Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma

OHP officials say Manning’s family lives out in the country, so instead of waiting for an ambulance, her parents loaded her up and started driving to Southwest Medical Center.

While rushing to the hospital, Trooper Michael Shanholtzer stopped them for speeding.

However, OHP says once Shanholtzer realized what was happening, he escorted them to the hospital.

He also told Emergency Communications Officer Stephanie Henderson, who called ahead to let the hospital know they were on their way.

Trooper Shanholtzer stayed with Margie until she went in to see the doctor.

22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash

According to OHP, Margie had a busted vessel in her face which had caused her nose to bleed excessively and throw up blood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVHaI_0hpD4WCt00
Courtesy: OHP

Officials also say when her horse kicked her, she fell back onto concrete and got a concussion, but miraculously, nothing was broken.

Despite the concussion and bruises on her face, neck, chest and arms, Margie is smiling and on her way to a full recovery.

“We’re truly grateful we were in the right place at the right time to help,” said OHP in a post. “We wish her a speedy recovery!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 50

Brianna
4d ago

ohh my heart and prayers goes out to this little girl. 🙏🙏 To her loved ones as well I bet they are and were worried. That officer too.... THANK YOU OFFICER.. THANK YOU SOO MUCH!! 🙏🙏

Reply
11
Guest816
3d ago

So glad she is going to be OK. Being kicked by a horse repeatedly does not usually end with such a blessing. Again, thank you to the OK state patrol for showing humanity and assisting this family during their time of crisis.

Reply
9
Chris Griffith
4d ago

Well done. officer! Nice to read a good cop story for a change. There are so many good people who are also good cops. I wish they'd sort out the bad ones. They cause such grief for everyone.

Reply(8)
9
Related
blackchronicle.com

Investigation leads to one of largest meth busts in Oklahoma history

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say a multi-agency investigation has led to a historic drug bust. - Advertisement - In July, investigators began targeting a drug trafficking operation that was moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma. “The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Fraud#Trooper#Law Enforcement#Ohp Trooper Escorts#Oklahoma Ohp#Emergency Communications
KOCO

Driver in custody after crashing truck into Remington Park's main entrance

OKLAHOMA CITY — The main entrance of Remington Park was a crime scene Thursday afternoon as Oklahoma County deputies took a Texas driver into custody after they say he crashed into the building. "We've got a lot of questions in terms of why he was driving so erratically. He...
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
VINITA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Latest timeline for Oklahoma winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Get ready for slick roads and dangerous wind chills!. Thursday night, snow begins from north to south across much of the state. By dawn Friday, there will be accumulated snowfall on the roads, be careful and plan extra time to reach your destination. In addition...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Runners Across The OKC Metro Complete Eliza Fletchers 10-Mile Run

Runners from across the Oklahoma City metro hit trails and streets this morning to honor 34-year-old Memphis teacher and runner Eliza Fletcher. Investigators say she was kidnapped and killed while out for a jog. Running groups from around the metro held memorial runs at different locations Friday morning. One near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy