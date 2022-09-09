Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
2-year-old boy found after being abducted in stolen minivan in Buena Park
A 2-year-old boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen from a school parking lot in Buena Park Tuesday morning has been found, police said. The silver 2017 Toyota Sienna was stolen around 9:30 a.m. from the parking lot of Emery School, located at 8600 Somerset Street, according to the Buena Park Police […]
L.A. Weekly
Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]
30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Car Crashes into Train in Pomona
A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan had apparently broadsided a...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed after crashing into train
POMONA, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Lancaster
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who...
mynewsla.com
Van with 2-Year-Old Boy Inside Stolen in Buena Park
A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert. According to Buena Park police, the gray 2017 Toyota Sienna with California license plate 8BTV598 was taken around 9:30 a.m. from outside the Emery School in the 8600 block of Somerset Street.
2 arrested after van stolen with young boy inside in Buena Park, triggering Amber Alert
Two suspects have been arrested and a 2-year-old boy was found safe after the minivan he was in was stolen in Buena Park Tuesday morning.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Vehicle Crash on Riverside Freeway
One person died Sunday in a solo-vehicle crash on the 215 Freeway just north of the 60 Freeway in Riverside. The crash happened on the southbound 215 around 5:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person who died was apparently ejected from an SUV, the CHP reported. There...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach
A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
Carlsbad police help rescue woman after her car goes over cliff
Police jumped into action after a woman's car went over a cliff following a crash in Carlsbad Tuesday morning.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Bellflower ID’d
A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37-yearrs-old, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional investigation. Sheriff’s officials...
Arrests made in May home invasion robbery in Riverside
Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick […]
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified
A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Vehicle in Palm Springs Identified
A man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Palm Springs was identified Sunday. Alvaro Vasquez, 61, of Palm Springs, was struck by a westbound vehicle on Ramon Road at Calle Amigos at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, the Palm Springs Police Department reported. Officers determined that he was dead at the scene.
foxla.com
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested for allegedly stabbing a person at park in Rancho Cucamonga
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person at a park in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 12 at about 5:08 p.m., deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a man who was stabbed at Ralph Lewis Park in the 7800 block of Elm Avenue.
Customers step in when 13-year-old boy is assaulted inside Glendale doughnut shop (video)
Police are looking for witnesses who intervened after a boy was sexually assaulted inside a Glendale doughnut shop late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 as a mother and her two sons were getting breakfast at the shop located in the 600 block of West […]
