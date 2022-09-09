Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
DA: Officers justified in shooting man man with spear in Caldwell County
An officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County has been deemed justified by the district attorney’s office. District Attorney Scott Reilly said Tuesday that the shooting had been ruled justified after reviewing body cam footage and being briefed by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations on Monday. On Friday, two Hudson...
fox46.com
Man threatened officers with spear before fatally shot by police in Hudson
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man threatened officers with a spear before he was shot and killed by police last Friday in Hudson, according to the Hudson Police Department. The incident began at 5:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at a home along Eastview Street. The 911...
1 person injured in Burke County stabbing: Sheriff
The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 210 Childers Street in Connelly Springs.
WBTV
Suspects wanted for stealing 24 guns in Caldwell County
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 6 minutes...
fox46.com
Deadly Gaston County golf cart accident involved underage drinking: Police
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old girl was killed in an accident involving a golf cart and underage drinking last week, Gaston County Police said Tuesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your...
Two found dead off I-40 in Burke County believed to be homeless: deputies
Daniel Nolan Jr., 45, from Ohio, and Jocelyn Hall, 39, also from Ohio, were identified as the two deceased.
Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in Alexander County investigation
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, […]
WBTV
Authorities: Stolen vehicle rolls over officer’s foot following Alexander County chase, woman charged
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A chase in Alexander County ended with the vehicle rolling over a deputy’s foot and a woman’s arrest for possessing a stolen vehicle, among other charges. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call in reference suspicious vehicle at...
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
WBTV
Charlotte police warn that stolen guns could be involved in violent crimes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are wanted in Lenoir for stealing 23 firearms from E-Bay and Gun-Too. Lenoir police said this appears to be a random crime. The two men are seen on surveillance video smashing through the front door of Guns Too and grabbing what they could before running for it.
Hearing set for Tuesday after SRO sued for handcuffing 7-year-old with autism
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A mother and her son will learn Tuesday whether a judge will approve a settlement over how a school resource officer treated her son. It’s a new step in a long-awaited court battle after an incident in 2018 at Pressly School in Statesville. In 2020,...
supertalk929.com
Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley
A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
WXII 12
Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 12th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, September 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
1 killed after van hits motorcycle, another vehicle on NC highway
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham […]
Man dies in single-car crash in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after his car ran off the road and rolled several times south of Hickory on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Tyoun Jason Martise Shuford, 25, of Newton, was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger south on...
Lenoir ‘nuisance’ home receives final judgment; could be confiscated
The home is located on the 500 block of Oak Street Southwest near Hibriten Drive Southwest.
JCPD: Woman arrested after evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was arrested Saturday night and charged with evading arrest, among other charges. Kaylie Vaughn, 23, was arrested after officers spotted her swerving on I-26 and attempted to make a traffic stop. During the stop, Vaughn drove away later coming to a stop at I-26 and Bobby Hicks […]
elizabethton.com
Carter County man injured when driver accidentally hits gas pedal while backing out of service bay
A customer at a tire shop was injured Monday when he was hit by a car backing into the service area. According to information from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of the vehicle was attempting to back into the service area when his foot slipped from the brake, hitting the gas pedal. The vehicle then accelerated in reverse and struck the other customer “causing severe injury to his leg.”
