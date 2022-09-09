ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

DA: Officers justified in shooting man man with spear in Caldwell County

An officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County has been deemed justified by the district attorney’s office. District Attorney Scott Reilly said Tuesday that the shooting had been ruled justified after reviewing body cam footage and being briefed by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations on Monday. On Friday, two Hudson...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Suspects wanted for stealing 24 guns in Caldwell County

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 6 minutes...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in Alexander County investigation

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug investigation and numerous complaints within the community, […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley

A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WXII 12

Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested after evading arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was arrested Saturday night and charged with evading arrest, among other charges. Kaylie Vaughn, 23, was arrested after officers spotted her swerving on I-26 and attempted to make a traffic stop. During the stop, Vaughn drove away later coming to a stop at I-26 and Bobby Hicks […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County man injured when driver accidentally hits gas pedal while backing out of service bay

A customer at a tire shop was injured Monday when he was hit by a car backing into the service area. According to information from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of the vehicle was attempting to back into the service area when his foot slipped from the brake, hitting the gas pedal. The vehicle then accelerated in reverse and struck the other customer “causing severe injury to his leg.”
CARTER COUNTY, TN

