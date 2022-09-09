Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Alicia Parkway [Mission Viejo, CA]
Vehicle Collision on Jeronimo Road Left Several Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th at around 12:00 p.m. on Jeronimo Road. involving at least 9 vehicles, Sergeant Todd Hylton said. Furthermore, the 9-vehicle crash left at least two people severely injured. Meanwhile, all involved parties have not yet been identified....
newportbeachindy.com
Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach
On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare...
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured after Car Crash on 405 Freeway [Seal Beach, CA]
One Hurt in Traffic Accident near Seal Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 12:09 p.m., near Seal Beach Boulevard. According to initial reports, officers arrived at the scene and found one person with injuries. Emergency personnel rendered aid to the victim. Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol shut...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach
A 36-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records. The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were...
Bicyclist Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Newport Beach
A man riding a bicycle was killed in Newport Beach by a driver who was allegedly under the influence of an unknown drug and fled the scene but was arrested later, authorities said today.
mynewsla.com
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found this evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana. The body was discovered on the south 5 at 17th Street around 9:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word as to how the person died. The CHP was handling...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Lancaster
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, who...
2 People Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Mission Viejo on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
mynewsla.com
2-Year-Old Boy Abducted Inside Stolen Van in Buena Park Found Safe
A minivan with a 2-year-old boy inside was stolen Tuesday from a Buena Park school, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert, but the boy was found safe a short time later. According to Buena Park police, the gray 2017 Toyota Sienna was taken around 9:30 a.m. from outside the...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Attack of Woman in Santa Ana
A 23-year-old man was charged Tuesday with attacking a woman, who police say was assaulted moments after the suspect and victim got off a bus in Santa Ana. Eric Yiovani Oliveros Chavez was charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, kidnapping and false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Two Teenage Boys Shot to Death at Lincoln Heights Carnival
Authorities Tuesday identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles by a suspect who remains at large. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2 arrested after van stolen with young boy inside in Buena Park, triggering Amber Alert
Two suspects have been arrested and a 2-year-old boy was found safe after the minivan he was in was stolen in Buena Park Tuesday morning.
L.A. Weekly
Bradley Rofer Dies in Bicycle Accident at Coto de Caza Drive [Coto de Caza, CA]
8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bicycle Accident near Oso Parkway. The collision took place at around 7:25 a.m., in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1999 white Ford F-150 attempted to turn left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. The truck then collided with Bradley as he rode his bike across the crosswalk. Despite wearing a helmet, the boy suffered serious injuries.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified
A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles To Designate Spaces for Parking, Charging Electric Vehicles
Certain spaces on Los Angeles streets will be reserved for people to park and charge electric vehicles after the City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance authorizes the Department of Transportation to mark off stalls or spaces on public streets or publicly owned parking facilities exclusively for electric vehicles. It also makes it illegal for a person to park in such spaces unless the vehicle is connected for electric charging.
Bicyclist Who'd Just Found His 'Dream Job' in Aerospace Is Killed by Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver
Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Police in Newport Beach have arrested a woman after she allegedly struck a bicyclist and fled the scene. Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle identified the victim as 43-year-old Randon William Cintron. Cintron was biking on Jamboree Road in Newport Beach around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he was hit. "The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare of the bicyclist," according to...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Car Crashes into Train in Pomona
A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan had apparently broadsided a...
