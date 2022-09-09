ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man charged with murder in Minnesota shooting that killed 3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAjqQ_0hpD2bbE00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday.

Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked into a St. Paul duplex through the back door on Sept. 4, raised a gun, and started shooting the people inside. According to a probable cause statement, he first shot 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding in the head as she sat on a couch. He then shot 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales in the face and shot 42-year-old Cory Freeman as he tried to run away. All three died.

Wright, who was wearing a ski mask, kept shooting others in the duplex, prosecutors said. A man and woman were found outside with gunshot wounds, and another man had rolled under a couch during the attack and survived, according to the complaint.

One of the men who survived, identified as SA, said Wright is a heroin dealer who has been paranoid and believed he was being tracked by federal authorities. SA told police that Wright has a connection to the Vice Lords and to Chicago, and thought the people he shot were snitching on him, according to a statement of probable cause.

Prosecutors say Wright is in custody in Chicago, where he was arrested Wednesday, and will make his first appearance in Ramsey County District Court after he is extradited to Minnesota. It was not immediately clear if Wright had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Wright is also charged in Ramsey County with kidnapping and attempted murder from an incident two days prior in which he allegedly put a gun to the head of a man he thought had snitched on him after the man overheard Wright discussing a murder, the complaint says. In that case, Wright allegedly shot the man four times when the man fled.

Wright has eight prior felony convictions, including for third-degree assault, armed robbery and cocaine possession, prosecutors said. At the time of the shootings, Wright was under supervision following his release from prison for a drug case, according to a state Department of Corrections record.

Comments / 20

one wish
4d ago

I'm absolutely 💯 sure there was a legitimate reason this FELON was in possession of GUN and NOT behind bars for PRIOR to these MURDERS. which would've saved how many lives that we KNOW of! CONGRATULATIONS to those PROSECUTORS, JUDGES and PROBATION OFFICERS!!

Reply
17
MalinoisJosh
4d ago

Why even lock him up? He’s vile, not even worth locking up.

Reply
7
Related
fox9.com

New trial for man convicted in 2020 deadly road rage shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused in a deadly St. Paul road rage shooting in 2020 has had his conviction reversed, and will get a new trial. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued its opinion on Monday, reversing Anthony Trifiletti's second-degree murder conviction and 12.5-year prison sentence, and sent it back to the state district court for a new trial.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kelo.com

Minnesota businessman get life for 1993 fatal stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota businessman was sentenced to life in prison Friday for fatally stabbing a woman nearly three decades ago after the investigation into her death was revived by DNA advances and genealogy. Thirty-five-year-old Jeanne “Jeanie” Childs, 35, was found stabbed dozens of times in a Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead and two women injured

(Minneapolis, MN)--Police are still investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died in the hospital. The three others were taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. A 21-year-old pregnant woman has potentially life-threatening wounds while a pregnant 17-year-old and man in his 30s had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shots may have been fired from a car.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
kfgo.com

Minneapolis police investigate quadruple shooting that leaves one dead

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Charged in Connection to Islamic Center Break In

(KNSI) — Two people have been charged after a break in and vandalism at the St. Cloud Islamic Center. According to the criminal complaint, an employee arrived at the Islamic Center just before 4:00 a.m. September 8th to see the front window was broken. Once inside, they noticed beer cans lying around, cigarette butts on the floor, and ceiling tiles that had been damaged. Officers say they found further damage, including a leather chair that had been slashed, papers strewn about, and a handle for turning on the water for washing feet was broken off and on the ground. Police also found a piece of paper on a desk with what appeared to be “LS” written in blood.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Heroin#Violent Crime#Paul#Sa
ccxmedia.org

Police: Victim, Witnesses of Shooting at Brooklyn Park McDonald’s “Uncooperative”

Police say the alleged victim and witnesses of a shooting at a Brooklyn Park McDonald’s restaurant are not cooperating, hindering the investigation. According to Brooklyn Park police, a man was shot in the arm inside a vehicle parked at the McDonald’s on 85th Avenue North. Several 911 calls were made after the shooting, which happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
willmarradio.com

One dead, three wounded including 2 pregnant women in Minneapolis shooting

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are still investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died in the hospital. The three others were taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. A 21-year-old pregnant woman has potentially life-threatening wounds while a pregnant 17-year-old and man in his 30s had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shots may have been fired from a car.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington officers arrest person driving stolen vehicle

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police officers in Bloomington say they've taken someone into custody who was driving a stolen vehicle.MnDOT traffic cameras showed officers in the aftermath of pulling someone over, with appearances indicating a PIT maneuver had been utilized on a bridge over I-494.Few other details were immediately available but police did confirm an individual had been arrested, and that they believe the suspect may have been involved in other crimes.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as available.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigating after MPS bus driver allegedly assaults 7-year-old boy

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a school bus driver allegedly assaulted a 7-year-old boy.The boy's mother alleges that bus driver initiated an argument with her and her son on Sept. 6, and at some point, the driver grabbed her son by the collar of his shirt and backpack, "choking" him.Minneapolis Public Schools say the incident happened on a bus operated by a company they contract with. That company says the driver is no longer employed with them."The safety of our students must be our priority in every aspect of their education, including their transportation to and from school," the district said in a statement. "MPS is cooperating with authorities investigating the situation. Staff in our Transportation Department will continue to work to ensure the student has reliable and safe transportation to and from school."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after shooting outside Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after a quadruple shooting late Friday night outside a Minneapolis bar that capped off a violent start to the weekend in Minneapolis. According to the new report released Sunday evening, 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun died less than an hour and a half after the late Friday night shooting outside the 4th Street Saloon, at the court of 4th Street North and West Broadway Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy