Michigan State

State Police say use zipper method when merging

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police are urging all drivers to use the zipper method when merging in a construction zone. MSP says when approaching a construction zone in which a lane is reduced, remember to use the zipper merge. To keep traffic moving, drivers should use both lanes, with drivers taking turns alternating into the open lane.
Michigan receiving a "F" grade regarding child protection rights

SAGINAW, Mich.---A report from Human Rights Watch, an organization that investigates and reports abuse around the world. Ranked Michigan, 42nd out of 50 states, regarding child protection rights. The grades were based on four key issues: child marriage, corporal punishment, child labor and juvenile justice. Emily Yeager is the President...
Threat at Oxford Community Schools under investigation

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools was alerted about a threat to the school on Sunday. The threat was from a Snapchat message and it is not believed to be from Oxford students. The message specifically said, "come bring a gun to Oxford school." Oxford Community School's Superintendent,...
Northern Michigan agencies warn parents of 'rainbow fentanyl'

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police and the Crawford Partnership for Substance Abuse Prevention are sending a warning out to parents of a new drug trend. In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Agency DEA and law enforcement agencies seized brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states. For...
Man fatally shoots 18-year-old during drug deal in Florida, police say

WASHINGTON (TND) — An 18-year-old man was killed during an attempted drug deal in Florida, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said Cameron Cole Dalzell died due to a gunshot. Police said 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal is being charged with second-degree murder and robbery with...
