Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Motley Fool
Why Alibaba, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited Stocks Plunged Tuesday
A key measure of inflation jumped more than anticipated. A long-term outlook makes these stocks compelling opportunities.
Motley Fool
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch
Series I savings bonds, better known as I bonds, are offering a guaranteed 9.62% yield through October 2022.
Motley Fool
Polygon Has Soared 170% Off Its Low -- Here's Why It's Still a Buy
The blockchain is forging an array of high-profile partnerships. Polygon is a deflationary crypto, which could lead to an increase in value over time. It boasts high throughput, fast settlement times, and low fees.
Motley Fool
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
It's been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street in decades. Buying dividend stocks, which have a proven track record of outperformance, is a smart move in a volatile market. These two passive-income powerhouses, with yields of 9.2% and 12.1%, are well-positioned to make investors richer over time.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: New Stimulus Checks Continue to Be Announced. Will You Get One?
Stimulus payments are now coming for residents of two more states. The federal government has not authorized a fourth stimulus payment. Many states are issuing payments to residents. Several states recently announced plans to distribute more funds. Many Americans are coping with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motley Fool
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Are Still Soaring Right Now
Chiliz is a sports fan token that soared more than 75% in the month of August, making it one of the top altcoin performers. Cosmos has been scaling rapidly thanks to its "internet of blockchains" approach. In August, Cosmos was up nearly 15%. Both Chiliz and Cosmos have strong future potential.
Motley Fool
Why I Own Fortinet Stock
Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Fortinet. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fortinet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services.
Motley Fool
Is ASML Holding Stock a Buy Even If It Halts Sales to China?
ASML already can't sell its most advanced equipment to China. China currently accounts for a double-digit percentage of ASML's revenue. ASML shares are far more reasonably valued than they were a year ago, so uncertainty might be priced in now.
Motley Fool
Rivian Stock: Headed to $75?
The average analyst price target for Rivian stock implies significant upside for shares. Rivian's production rates and deliveries are soaring both year over year and sequentially. Investors, however, should view the growth stock's valuation skeptically.
Motley Fool
Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?
Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money. It's fair to wonder when the stock market will recover.
Motley Fool
New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks
The world's become highly dependent on most of Microsoft's products. As long as the World Wide Web exists, people will need help navigating it. Google remains the preferred middleman.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
If Solana is able to lead the next wave of growth in the crypto industry, it could become the next Ethereum. Solana has built an impressive ecosystem of users and developers. In areas ranging from NFTs to blockchain gaming to mobile, Solana has plenty of new projects in the innovation pipeline.
Motley Fool
2 Cryptocurrencies the Smartest Investors Are Buying in September
While crypto prices are still down, now can be a smart time to invest more. Ethereum has even more potential thanks to The Merge. Solana has been in a slump lately, but it has a distinct advantage.
Motley Fool
1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street
Global-e Online continued to post stellar adoption, even as the e-commerce market is witnessing some temporary pain. With its high value for merchants and low churn, this execution could continue. Global-e has gained massive traction, putting this price target within reach.
Motley Fool
Veeva Systems Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Veeva Systems has turned into a red-hot battleground stock this year. On the bull side of the ledger, Veeva Systems' strong moat and impressive gross margin could help get the stock back on track. From the bear perspective, the unfavorable capital environment for the company's core customer base, combined with slowing growth, could keep the stock under pressure.
Motley Fool
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022
Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates.
Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This Cloud Stock. Is It a Buy?
This stock is also owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
