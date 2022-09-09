ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

‘Armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect barricaded: San Jose police

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yetdm_0hpD1qYg00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The San Jose Police Department is dealing with a barricaded domestic violence suspect Friday afternoon, police said on social media .

The incident is taking place on the 100 block of Rancho Drive. Police have closed Rancho Drive while they handle the situation.

The male suspect was described by police as “armed and dangerous” and is in the house alone. Tactical negotiators are attempting to contact him, SJPD said.

An evacuation center has been opened for people who were displaced due to the situation. The center is at Seven Trees Community Center, 3590 Cas Drive. SJPD asked that those who have been displaced bring a form of identification to prove they have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said an adult man died after an SUV hit him Monday night and failed to stop. At around 8:54 p.m., police responded to Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found a Gilroy resident that had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died of their injuries at the scene, The post Police looking for SUV involved in deadly hit-and-run in Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy man killed in hit-and-run Monday night

GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — A man died in a hit-and-run collision in Gilroy on Monday night and the driver and vehicle remain at large, according to police. Officers responded at 8:54 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way and found the victim, a Gilroy resident who died […]
GILROY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Gilroy Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Gilroy police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Monday night and then fled the scene. The deadly hit-and-run collision happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way, police said. First responders tried to save...
GILROY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Woman Among Three Accused of Hiding Suspect in Murder of 8-year-old

Police have arrested three women, including one from San Jose, on accessory to murder charges, accusing them of hiding a man suspected of killing an 8-year-old Hayward girl in Merced earlier this year. Dhante Jackson, 33, was arrested Saturday in Newark on suspicion of murder after a six-month investigation in...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
Gilroy Dispatch

Driver flees after striking, killing Gilroy man with vehicle

A Gilroy man walking in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way died Sept. 12 after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Gilroy Police are now searching for witnesses or surveillance footage that may have spotted the vehicle. The crash was reported at about...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night at Acosta Plaza. K9 Oakley was able to locate several shell casings in the area. Police said the shooting happened around midnight—no word on any victims. No further details were shared. The post Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting at Oakland Madison Park Academy declared accidental discharge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday.  OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Armed And Dangerous#Violent Crime#Sjpd#Nexstar Media Inc
crimevoice.com

Santa Cruz Police: Alleged burglar caught in the act

Originally Published By: Santa Cruz Police Department Facebook Page. ” SCPD officers quickly and stealthily responded to a burglary at the Xfinity store on the 500 block of River Street. The patrol team’s silent approach and methodical containment strategy led to a successful apprehension of the suspect as he exited the store with literally a grocery cart full of Xfinity merchandise.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Remains of missing woman found near San Bruno apartment complex

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — The remains of a missing San Bruno woman were found near an apartment complex in the city in August, the San Bruno Police Department announced on Tuesday. Lorie Esposito had been missing since Dec. 2019. A utility crew found her remains while working in a wooded area near the Shelter […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigating fatal stabbing

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release. Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland business owner moves to Alabama after break-ins

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Last month, KRON4 introduced you to Derek Thoms. He moved from the Bay Area to Alabama this summer.  He moved because his family-owned laundromats in the East Bay were continuously broken into and stolen from. Since our story aired, some of his laundromats have sold, but break-ins continue at the ones […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Carlos beheading suspect to appear in court today

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in last week’s grisly San Carlos beheading is behind bars this morning and heading into his first court appearance Monday afternoon. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, is accused of beheading his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, who is the mother of his 1-year-old child. The 27-year-old’s family confirmed her identity and […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
pajaronian.com

Woman arrested for fatal DUI collision

SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz woman was arrested Sunday night for allegedly fleeing after striking a man crossing Capitola Road in a motorized wheelchair. The victim, a 69-year-old Santa Cruz man, was taken to Natividad Medical Center, where he later died. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Sam Courtney, the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy