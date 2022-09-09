‘Armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect barricaded: San Jose police

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The San Jose Police Department is dealing with a barricaded domestic violence suspect Friday afternoon, police said on social media .

The incident is taking place on the 100 block of Rancho Drive. Police have closed Rancho Drive while they handle the situation.

The male suspect was described by police as “armed and dangerous” and is in the house alone. Tactical negotiators are attempting to contact him, SJPD said.

An evacuation center has been opened for people who were displaced due to the situation. The center is at Seven Trees Community Center, 3590 Cas Drive. SJPD asked that those who have been displaced bring a form of identification to prove they have been displaced.

