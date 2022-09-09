Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Rougned Odor batting eighth on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Odor will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Rich Hill and Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Odor for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Monday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Gallo for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Tigers leave Kerry Carpenter off Monday lineup
The Detroit Tigers did not include Kerry Carpenter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take the evening off while the Tigers insert Willi Castro in right field and moves Victor Reyes over to left field. Castro will bat second against the Astros. Carpenter has...
numberfire.com
Ehire Adrianza batting ninth for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Adrianza will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jakob Junis and the Giants. Vaughn Grissom moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder/infielder Tony Kemp is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kemp will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonah Bride starting at second base. Bride will bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Massey returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride batting sixth on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bride will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Tony Kemp moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luis Garcia starting at second base. Garcia will bat fourth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Garcia for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias batting second for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mathias will start at first base on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Kole Calhoun returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mathias for 10.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Marlins' Jordan Groshans making majors debut Tuesday
The Miami Marlins will start Jordan Groshans at third base for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Groshans will bat eighth in his MLB debut, covering third base while Jon Berti moves to the bench. Groshans is projected to score 4.9 fantasy points according to numberFire's models.
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.1...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Chris Taylor not in Monday lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not list Chris Taylor in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Taylor will sit out Monday's game while Trayce Thompson enters the lineup in right field and bats eighth. With Thompson in right field, Mookie Betts will drop down to second base.
