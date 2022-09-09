ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

York County School District implements new clear bag policy

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdBfO_0hpD1Xyz00

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is examining school safety procedures at local school districts. Several have new protocols they implemented this new school year, including York County Schools.

Beginning September 1, 2022, all spectators attending events at division stadiums located at York High (Bailey Field) and Bruton High (The Pit), must bring any personal items in a clear bag.

Each spectator will be allowed to bring in the following:

  • 1 clear tote bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ OR a 1-gallon clear, resealable plastic bag
  • 1 small clutch purse for privacy (no larger than 5″ x 7″)

You can find complete details on the stadium clear bag procedures at this link.

Items such as banners, blankets, seat cushions and wagons will also subject to inspection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
County
York County, VA
York County, VA
Education
York County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WAVY News 10

James City County family takes on VDOT

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Norfolk City Council revises proposal on conditional …. 1 hospitalized following mobile home fire on Ike …. 1 hospitalized following mobile home fire on Ike …. Man fatally shot on Chickahominy Rd in James City …. Doctors recommend new Bivalent COVID vaccine & flu...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

‘It is life-changing!’: Virginia Beach TALKS offers free early learning class for parents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A program in Virginia Beach is working to make sure little learners are on the right path. Virginia Beach was selected as one of five cities to participate in an early childhood innovation grant through Bloomberg Philanthropies in September 2019. The three-year grant totaled $448,000 in funding plus educational materials.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Covington named Norfolk State’s new chief of police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University has officially named Brian Covington as its new chief of police. Covington has been with NSU’s force since 2019 and had recently served as interim chief. NSU says he was selected after an extensive national search. “He is a servant and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy