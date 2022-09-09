York County School District implements new clear bag policy

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is examining school safety procedures at local school districts. Several have new protocols they implemented this new school year, including York County Schools.

Beginning September 1, 2022, all spectators attending events at division stadiums located at York High (Bailey Field) and Bruton High (The Pit), must bring any personal items in a clear bag.

Each spectator will be allowed to bring in the following:

1 clear tote bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ OR a 1-gallon clear, resealable plastic bag

a 1-gallon clear, resealable plastic bag 1 small clutch purse for privacy (no larger than 5″ x 7″)

You can find complete details on the stadium clear bag procedures at this link.

Items such as banners, blankets, seat cushions and wagons will also subject to inspection.

