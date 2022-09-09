ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus 2025 seeks artists to create murals in Chattahoochee Valley

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cb1rk_0hpD0ReQ00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Columbus 2025 has announced in a press release that it is looking for artists for a new public art project, Painted Spaces, which will involve regional artists creating new murals in the Chattahoochee Valley. Artists of all skill levels are invited to apply for consideration by Friday, Sept. 30. Click here to view the call for artists.

“This project will create community-inspired murals in areas that have limited access to public art, offer public art opportunities to local artists, and bring meaningful art to streetscapes, buildings, and schools,” says the press release. “Columbus 2025 and selected artists will host several community engagement sessions, and artists will use input from these sessions to inspire their designs.”

Mural Liaison Chris Johnson will guide and direct artists as they design and create their murals.

“We’ve seen other cities embracing murals as a way to add vibrancy and connect communities through public art,” said Columbus 2025 Executive Director Tabetha Getz. “Our Vibrant and Connected Places committee is leading this project to add investment in place-making and add vibrancy to neighborhoods across the region.”

This project will be funded by Columbus 2025 with support from the Knight Foundation Fund of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Columbus 2025 describes itself as “a broad collaboration across the Chattahoochee Valley between businesses, government, nonprofits and citizens to strengthen our community.” It realizes its guiding principles, which are “to increase prosperity, reduce poverty and enhance quality of life,” through work across five areas of action. The Vibrant & Connected Places action area is designed to improve quality of life through community projects and public art.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

United Way of Chattahoochee Valley holds game show fundraising campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held its annual fundraising campaign on Tuesday at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, according to a press release from the organization. About 700 people attended. The event was run as a game show, “The United Way Show,” about United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s work […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning. A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Hope Harbour to host inspirational speaker at annual luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The general public is invited to attend Hope Harbour’s “Celebration of Hope” luncheon, at which guests can learn about the organization’s mission against domestic violence, values and ways to get involved, according to Hope Harbour’s website. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Bibb Mill Event Center, located […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
Columbus, GA
Entertainment
Chattahoochee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Entertainment
County
Chattahoochee County, GA
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WTVM

Columbus RiverCenter to host three-day theatre conference

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Presents Conference kicked off today. The Fox Theatre Institute, in partnership with the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, VisitColumbusGA and the Georgia Council for the Arts, are all partnering to host the three-day event. Georgia Presenters, a statewide booking group, provide collective programming where...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus veteran honored with ceremony, new roof

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Sgt. John B. Scott wasn’t alive to enjoy the ceremony honoring him outside his Columbus house, but his wife, Ann Scott, will enjoy a new roof installed by Alliance Specialty Contractor, Inc. On Tuesday morning, workers from the company along with Lora Davis Warren, director of Development for House of Heroes – […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Technical College celebrates future state-of-the-art culinary facility

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Technical College is getting a new, state-of-the-art culinary facility for students in its culinary program. On Monday, Sept. 12, college leadership, board members, elected officials and others gathered for a small ceremony in the college’s Carl Patrick Hall Building, where the facility will be constructed, to celebrate. Food at the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Public Art#Knight Foundation#Columbus 2025#Painted Spaces#The Community Foundation
WRBL News 3

“Chocolate is fantastic” Harris County Public Library celebrates International Chocolate Day

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Harris County Public Library celebrated International Chocolate Day.  International Chocolate Day is an unofficial holiday held every Sept. 13, honoring the founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company, Milton S. Hershey.  According to the assistant manager for the Harris County Public Library, Alyson Nesnick, the holiday is also celebrated […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a heavy police presence on Morris Rd. in Columbus. Columbus police are currently on a taped-off scene. There is no word on the reason for the police presence at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

‘Stay Well Columbus’ event to promote vaccine awareness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – W. Montague Cobb/MNA Health Institute Stay Well Community Health Fairs, in partnership with other organizations, will host a “Stay Well Columbus” event to promote vaccine awareness and make vaccines more accessible to those in the community, according to a press release for the event. The other organizations are the “We Can […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man spreads word of God through smiles and waves in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the last few months, you may have noticed Dan Troller posted up on one of several spots around the Fountain City with two signs on your daily commute -- one reads ‘Have a great day’ and the others ‘Thank you Jesus’ and ‘Come Holy Spirit’, depending on which side you catch.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WTVM

Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald had just left her sister’s birthday party when an alert was sent to her mother’s phone. “I was leaving out of the complex, and life 360 went off on my phone,” says Aleiyah’s mother, India Donald. The alert is through an app where families can track one another. Usually she says she ignores the alerts, but she knew this time it was different.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons coming up in your forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cool front working its way through the viewing area right now with some showers and thunderstorms across our southern and southeastern counties.  Overnight a few lingering clouds will be possible across our southern viewing area while our northern counties will see clear skies as the drier, less humid air starts to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy