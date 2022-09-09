Columbus 2025 seeks artists to create murals in Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Columbus 2025 has announced in a press release that it is looking for artists for a new public art project, Painted Spaces, which will involve regional artists creating new murals in the Chattahoochee Valley. Artists of all skill levels are invited to apply for consideration by Friday, Sept. 30. Click here to view the call for artists.

“This project will create community-inspired murals in areas that have limited access to public art, offer public art opportunities to local artists, and bring meaningful art to streetscapes, buildings, and schools,” says the press release. “Columbus 2025 and selected artists will host several community engagement sessions, and artists will use input from these sessions to inspire their designs.”

Mural Liaison Chris Johnson will guide and direct artists as they design and create their murals.

“We’ve seen other cities embracing murals as a way to add vibrancy and connect communities through public art,” said Columbus 2025 Executive Director Tabetha Getz. “Our Vibrant and Connected Places committee is leading this project to add investment in place-making and add vibrancy to neighborhoods across the region.”

This project will be funded by Columbus 2025 with support from the Knight Foundation Fund of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Columbus 2025 describes itself as “a broad collaboration across the Chattahoochee Valley between businesses, government, nonprofits and citizens to strengthen our community.” It realizes its guiding principles, which are “to increase prosperity, reduce poverty and enhance quality of life,” through work across five areas of action. The Vibrant & Connected Places action area is designed to improve quality of life through community projects and public art.

