ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

NextEra is still looking into viability of a wind farm in Douglas County; local landowners are divided

Talk of a wind farm located partially in southwest Douglas County, which first began late last year, may take a while to blow over. A representative with NextEra Energy Resources, a Florida-based energy firm, confirmed to the Journal-World Thursday that the company is still in the initial stages of gauging whether the area is the right place for a wind energy project. NextEra spokesperson Sara Cassidy said that included assessing existing transmission infrastructure, gauging landowners’ and county officials’ interest and conducting environmental surveys.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Education
Lawrence, KS
Business
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Local
Kansas Business
LJWORLD

Lawrence city leaders express interest in putting cap on amount of general public comment at meetings

Lawrence city leaders say they are interested in putting some limits on general public comments at meetings, capping the period allowed for those comments at 30 minutes. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission discussed potential changes to how it handles public comment during meetings. The commission’s meetings have regularly been going to about 11 p.m., and sometimes later, and the commission agreed that limiting general public comment — as opposed to the comment period for specific agenda items — could allow the commission to get to its regular agenda sooner and provide more predictability to the public.
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Developer proposes high-rise apartments at 135th and Pflumm in Overland Park

Four years after proposing a mixed-use development along 135th Street, an Atlanta-based developer is back with a revised plan for new high-rise apartments in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a rezoning request for the project, dubbed the Crystal Springs Apartments, on...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Moran
CJ Coombs

The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business

Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says focus is on KU not Nebraska

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, whose name has surfaced on media lists projecting possible candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska, had little to say about the connection during Tuesday’s KU football press conference. Asked at the start of his regular weekly meeting with the media if he had...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Wahlburgers open its first Topeka location

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store. Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wichita State University#Manufacturing Plant#Tech#University System#College#The University Of Kansas#Congress#Gmp Facilities#Directo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Overland Park, KS — 15 Top Places!

There’s no better way to start a weekend in Overland Park than a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re craving pancakes or mimosas, the gateway to Kansas City is loaded with tantalizing brunch options. So, head to any of these recommended daytime spots to enjoy the best brunch in Overland...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy