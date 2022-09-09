Read full article on original website
Washburn announces $1 million gift to build new president’s home by campus
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A $1 million dollar anonymous gift will be used to build a new presidential residence by Washburn’s campus, according to a press release issued by the school Tuesday. “The location is a perfect fit for Washburn, which has transformed over the last two decades to become a bustling residential campus,” said Marshall […]
WIBW
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
LJWORLD
NextEra is still looking into viability of a wind farm in Douglas County; local landowners are divided
Talk of a wind farm located partially in southwest Douglas County, which first began late last year, may take a while to blow over. A representative with NextEra Energy Resources, a Florida-based energy firm, confirmed to the Journal-World Thursday that the company is still in the initial stages of gauging whether the area is the right place for a wind energy project. NextEra spokesperson Sara Cassidy said that included assessing existing transmission infrastructure, gauging landowners’ and county officials’ interest and conducting environmental surveys.
LJWORLD
New owner of Midland Railway plans to have trains roaring back into action for Maple Leaf Festival, winter holiday excursions
Ryan Robinson spent his Labor Day weekend painting the interior of the Santa Fe Depot in Baldwin City. In addition to the fresh paint, Robinson, the new owner of the legally troubled and recently idled Midland Railway, is freshening up relationships that were strained or severed during Midland’s previous leadership.
LJWORLD
Lawrence city leaders express interest in putting cap on amount of general public comment at meetings
Lawrence city leaders say they are interested in putting some limits on general public comments at meetings, capping the period allowed for those comments at 30 minutes. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission discussed potential changes to how it handles public comment during meetings. The commission’s meetings have regularly been going to about 11 p.m., and sometimes later, and the commission agreed that limiting general public comment — as opposed to the comment period for specific agenda items — could allow the commission to get to its regular agenda sooner and provide more predictability to the public.
kcur.org
'You are putting my friends at risk': Kansas school district's proposed transgender policy sparks division
A contentious policy for transgender students drew dozens of parents to the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education meeting on Monday night. A new proposal was up for discussion following a divisive plan introduced in July, which would have required students to use the name, pronouns and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificates.
bluevalleypost.com
Developer proposes high-rise apartments at 135th and Pflumm in Overland Park
Four years after proposing a mixed-use development along 135th Street, an Atlanta-based developer is back with a revised plan for new high-rise apartments in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a rezoning request for the project, dubbed the Crystal Springs Apartments, on...
KCI Airport closing Economy B parking lot this week
Kansas City International Airport will close Economy Lot B for good on Sept., 14. The move is to prepare for the new terminal opening in 2023.
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business
Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
LJWORLD
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says focus is on KU not Nebraska
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold, whose name has surfaced on media lists projecting possible candidates to replace Scott Frost at Nebraska, had little to say about the connection during Tuesday’s KU football press conference. Asked at the start of his regular weekly meeting with the media if he had...
Wahlburgers open its first Topeka location
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store. Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and […]
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board approves budget that exceeds revenue neutral rate, lowers mill levy slightly
After a long process that involved community pushback, more than $6 million in cuts and contract negotiations for both certified and classified staff members, the Lawrence school board has officially adopted its budget for the 2022-2023 school year. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board held its...
Johnson County to offer bivalent COVID-19 boosters
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will offer Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters to those who are eligible beginning Sept. 19.
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
LJWORLD
Kansas football team’s offense among nation’s best through 2 games, but tougher challenges await
Through two weeks of the 2022 college football season, the Kansas Jayhawks are averaging 55.5 points per game. That’s good for first in the entire FBS, a position in which Kansas is certainly not used to being. Get this: Only six teams in the entire NCAA have scored more...
Kansas City father killed in accident at Kansas off-road park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.
Smoke from fire at Lawrence recycling center seen for miles
Lawrence firefighters responded to a fire at the 12th and Haskell recycling center. While no one is in danger, smoke could be seen for miles.
Highland Park student removed from campus after report of weapon possession
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A letter sent out to parents of students in Highland Park High School details an incident involving a student who brought a weapon to school. The letter sent out by Topeka Public Schools can be found below: As a result of a report from the parent of a new student that their […]
kcur.org
Only a shell remains of Midtown's Katz Drug Store. Here's where the luxury apartment project stands
The historic Katz Drug Store building standing on the corner of Westport Road and Main Street in midtown Kansas City is getting a major face lift. The roof has been removed, exposing the steel frame of the building, the back wall has been torn out and wired fences surround the block.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Overland Park, KS — 15 Top Places!
There’s no better way to start a weekend in Overland Park than a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re craving pancakes or mimosas, the gateway to Kansas City is loaded with tantalizing brunch options. So, head to any of these recommended daytime spots to enjoy the best brunch in Overland...
