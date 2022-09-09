Several Sedalia firefighters climbed 110 stories in memory of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. 343 firefighter from the Kansas City region embarked on a 110 story climb to the top of the Town Pavilion high rise in downtown Kansas City in remembrance of the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11. Firefighters climbed in honor of one FDNY firefighter as they make their way to the top with a team of other firefighters. The overall cause it to raise donations for fallen firefighters and remember the fallen.

