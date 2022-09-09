Read full article on original website
RAY DOUGLAS COOK
Ray Douglas Cook, 81, of rural Blackburn, MO, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Blackburn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul United Church of Christ or family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
PEARL IRENE WILSON
Pearl Irene Wilson, 93, of Waverly, MO, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Apple Ridge Care Center in Waverly, MO. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow at Waverly Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or Juvenile Diabetes Association and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
PATRICIA SUE BARNETT
Patricia Sue Barnett, 83, of Sweet Springs, MO, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Sweet Springs with Kris Raven officiating. Burial will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the charity of donor’s choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
KAREN DAWN FARRINGTON
Karen Dawn Farrington, 76, of Saline County, MO, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at Medical Lodge of Butler in Butler, MO. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Memorial visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Marshall First United Methodist Church (for Celebrate Recovery) and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
LOIS JEAN WEIHER
Lois Jean Weiher, 85, of Marshall, formerly of Slater, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Salem Evangelical Church near Arrow Rock, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will be in Slater City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Salem Evangelical Church in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.
FRED JOHN WILSON
Fred John Wilson, 79, of Blackwater passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the. University Hospital in Columbia. Surrounded by his family, close friends, and after being visited. by his beloved fur buddy. Per Fred’s request no services will be held. Fred John Wilson was born May 28, 1943,...
RANDY G. “RANDY” WILSON
Randall G. “Randy” Wilson, 75, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick. Memorial graveside services with military rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
ALUMNI OF ALL-BLACK SCHOOL IN HIGGINSVILLE WORKING TO PRESERVE HISTORY
For nearly 70 years, Lafayette County and Higginsville had a school for black children. The building has been vacant for many years but now a former student is leading efforts to restore and preserve it. Travis Benton, who spent 20 years in the Air Force, along with his family are...
Cases Resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court September 2 – 7
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 2 - 7. Freddie M. Thomas: age 52, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to consecutive 30, 5 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters (1 count Robbery in the First Degree, 1 count Unlawful Use of a Weapon and 1 count Delivery of a Controlled Substance). Mr. Thomas was sentenced to an additional 5-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Armed Criminal Action.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 13, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers were conducting business checks in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue. During the business checks, Officers located two vehicles parked in the Kohl's parking lot after hours. Upon contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, the driver's information came back as a revoked driving status. Jared J. Cooper, 22, of Columbia, was issued a summons for Driving While Revoked and released on scene.
MSHP Arrests for September 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Petr L. Zaverukha of Sedalia at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Zaverukha was taken to the Johnson County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Rambo Keichy of...
AREA FIREFIGHTERS TAKE PART IN 9/11 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB
Several Sedalia firefighters climbed 110 stories in memory of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. 343 firefighter from the Kansas City region embarked on a 110 story climb to the top of the Town Pavilion high rise in downtown Kansas City in remembrance of the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11. Firefighters climbed in honor of one FDNY firefighter as they make their way to the top with a team of other firefighters. The overall cause it to raise donations for fallen firefighters and remember the fallen.
Three Injured in Crash South of Chillicothe This Morning
Three men suffered injuries in an accident early this morning in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:15 this morning on U.S. 65, three miles south of Chillicothe, as a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Richmond, Texas resident Andre Miller headed southbound. Troopers say Miller...
Sheriff’s office identifies man electrocuted in southern Boone County
The Boone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the Hallsville man who died early Monday when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. The post Sheriff’s office identifies man electrocuted in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
Concordia Family Injured in JoCo Crash
A Concordia family was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by a 17-year-old male from Nelson, began turning left onto E Highway, traveling into the path of a northbound 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 38-year-old David M. Reed of Concordia, on Highway 23, just before 9:30 p.m.
One Injured in Accident on Westbound-54 in Miller County
Improper loading of a unit being towed is being blamed for a one-vehicle accident on westbound-54 near Tollwood Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Saturday afternoon causing the pickup driven by Larry Skinner, of Nelson, Missouri, to fishtail before overturning and coming to rest upright off the roadway. Nelson was wearing a seat belt and escaped with moderate injuries. He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
