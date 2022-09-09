Read full article on original website
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Deputies: Barricaded man at Charleston Co. apartment had 40 active warrants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the man they took into custody Tuesday afternoon is facing dozens of charges. Cane Dajwond James, 24, was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. with the help of K-9 Rex, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. James was taken...
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police arrest man accused of fraudulently ordering $68K in cell phones
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Tuesday who faces multiple charges after being accused of hacking into an Upstate city’s Verizon account and ordering thousands of dollars in cell phones. James L. Bragg, 35, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretense with a...
live5news.com
Deputies responding to North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, including members of the SWAT team, are at a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say they are attempting to serve warrants on a man believed to be inside an apartment on Greenridge Road. Deputies say...
live5news.com
Man detained after standoff at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a North Charleston apartment complex, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex on Greenridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said they were attempting to serve warrants...
live5news.com
One dead in Summerville house fire, firefighters confirm
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville fire investigators say they found the body of an occupant of a home heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday night. Summerville Fire Rescue crews responded just after 7 p.m. to an alarm for a fire at home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive in the Twin Oaks Subdivision. The first units on the scene reported the single-story home heavily engulfed with flames threatening the house next door.
live5news.com
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man learned his prison sentence after he entered guilty pleas last week to three charges in a fatal 2019 crash in downtown Charleston. Thomas Garris pleaded guilty to one count of felony driving under the influence causing death and two counts of felony driving under the influence causing great bodily injury on Sept. 6, according to Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation.
live5news.com
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
live5news.com
Beaufort County man reported missing has been found safe
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they have located a 43-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in the day. Deputies said earlier on Tuesday that the man had last been seen early Sunday morning in the Lobeco area of the county. They said there was a concern for the man’s wellbeing.
live5news.com
Fire heavily damages Summerville home
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Summerville Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire the damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a home located on Ashley Drive, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said. By 8...
live5news.com
Crews respond to house fire in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. The home is located on Ashley Drive where several fire trucks are on the scene actively fighting the fire, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.
live5news.com
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
live5news.com
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
live5news.com
Trial date set for former bank executive linked to Alex Murdaugh
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former chief executive officer of Palmetto State Bank indicted on multiple charges will appear before a federal judge in November. A federal grand jury indicted Russell Lucius Laffitte with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and misapplication of bank funds.
live5news.com
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
live5news.com
Dorchester District 2 works on hiring, keeping bus drivers
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 leaders say they are still short 12 bus drivers but have 20 applicants in the pipeline as of Monday. This bus driver shortage has caused many students to be late to school and even led to a new bell schedule for middle and high schools.
live5news.com
I-26 lanes reopen after crash near Ashley Phosphate
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that closed two westbound lanes of I-26 in North Charleston has been cleared. The incident was reported at mile marker 209, near the Ashley Phosphate exit, at 9:40 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The two right lanes remained closed for...
live5news.com
Proposed redistricting maps could unite Johns Island under one district
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The redistricting process for the city of Charleston is well underway, and Tuesday night the City Council and the public will review potential renderings for the new districts. Some Johns Islanders are advocating for Johns Island to be all one district, and for the first time...
live5news.com
Charleston may approve funding for Emanuel 9 memorial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is considering providing additional money to help build a memorial to the nine parishioners of a downtown church who were gunned down seven years ago. The memorial would honor the victims, who have come to be known as the Emanuel 9. Council members...
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources awarded $1.5M for marsh restoration in Charleston Co.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will restore seven acres of salt marsh over the next four years, the agency announced Monday. The agency was awarded $1.5 million by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to continue the work on Old Towne Creek in...
