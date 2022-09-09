ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Deputies responding to North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, including members of the SWAT team, are at a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say they are attempting to serve warrants on a man believed to be inside an apartment on Greenridge Road. Deputies say...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Man detained after standoff at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is in custody after a standoff at a North Charleston apartment complex, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to an apartment complex on Greenridge Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said they were attempting to serve warrants...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Crime & Safety
One dead in Summerville house fire, firefighters confirm

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville fire investigators say they found the body of an occupant of a home heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday night. Summerville Fire Rescue crews responded just after 7 p.m. to an alarm for a fire at home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive in the Twin Oaks Subdivision. The first units on the scene reported the single-story home heavily engulfed with flames threatening the house next door.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man learned his prison sentence after he entered guilty pleas last week to three charges in a fatal 2019 crash in downtown Charleston. Thomas Garris pleaded guilty to one count of felony driving under the influence causing death and two counts of felony driving under the influence causing great bodily injury on Sept. 6, according to Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation.
CHARLESTON, SC
2 arrested in Charleston shooting that injured 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested two, including a 16-year-old, in a Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that injured five people, bringing the total number of arrests so far to four. A 16-year-old from North Charleston was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and...
CHARLESTON, SC
Beaufort County man reported missing has been found safe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they have located a 43-year-old man who was reported missing earlier in the day. Deputies said earlier on Tuesday that the man had last been seen early Sunday morning in the Lobeco area of the county. They said there was a concern for the man’s wellbeing.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Fire heavily damages Summerville home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Summerville Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire the damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a home located on Ashley Drive, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said. By 8...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Crews respond to house fire in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. The home is located on Ashley Drive where several fire trucks are on the scene actively fighting the fire, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Troopers seeking information on deadly Walterboro hit-and-run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for information on a deadly Saturday hit-and-run. It happened on Industrial Road at Lakeshore Drive at 1:28 a.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on the road and left the scene, according to troopers. The victim suffered...
WALTERBORO, SC
Trial date set for former bank executive linked to Alex Murdaugh

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former chief executive officer of Palmetto State Bank indicted on multiple charges will appear before a federal judge in November. A federal grand jury indicted Russell Lucius Laffitte with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and misapplication of bank funds.
CHARLESTON, SC
Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Dorchester District 2 works on hiring, keeping bus drivers

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 2 leaders say they are still short 12 bus drivers but have 20 applicants in the pipeline as of Monday. This bus driver shortage has caused many students to be late to school and even led to a new bell schedule for middle and high schools.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
I-26 lanes reopen after crash near Ashley Phosphate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that closed two westbound lanes of I-26 in North Charleston has been cleared. The incident was reported at mile marker 209, near the Ashley Phosphate exit, at 9:40 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The two right lanes remained closed for...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston may approve funding for Emanuel 9 memorial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is considering providing additional money to help build a memorial to the nine parishioners of a downtown church who were gunned down seven years ago. The memorial would honor the victims, who have come to be known as the Emanuel 9. Council members...
CHARLESTON, SC

