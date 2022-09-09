SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville fire investigators say they found the body of an occupant of a home heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday night. Summerville Fire Rescue crews responded just after 7 p.m. to an alarm for a fire at home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive in the Twin Oaks Subdivision. The first units on the scene reported the single-story home heavily engulfed with flames threatening the house next door.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO