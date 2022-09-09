Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
Albert Pujols Makes Classy Gesture to Fans Who Caught 697th Homer
Pujols belted a dramatic go-ahead home run in the ninth inning on Sunday and made a special gesture to the Pirates fans who caught it.
Yardbarker
Yankees have one player on fire to start September
The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
numberfire.com
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
WATCH: Managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin Ejected on the Same Play
Things got wild in Cleveland Monday night in the bottom of the seventh inning, when a called ball began a chain of events that would lead to the ejections of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin.
numberfire.com
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
ESPN
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa recovering from pacemaker procedure; return date uncertain
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart and is uncertain when he'll return to run the club. La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland on Sunday to celebrate Dave Stewart having...
thecomeback.com
Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason
On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
MLB・
Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields
Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo. Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, the Sky...
Yardbarker
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Josh Naylor batting fifth on Tuesday evening
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Naylor will man first base after Owen Miller was named Tuesday's designated hitter, Jose Ramirez was aligned at third base, Tyler Freeman was moved to second, and Andres Gimenez was benched. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride batting sixth on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bride will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. Tony Kemp moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Michael Massey returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias batting second for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mathias will start at first base on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Kole Calhoun returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mathias for 10.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman not in Cardinals' Tuesday lineup
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Nolan Gorman in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will take the night off while Nolan Arenado rejoins the lineup at third base and bats fourth against the Brewers. Brendan Donovan will move from third base to second. Our...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz catching for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Diaz will catch for right-hander Chad Kuhl on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Brian Serven moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.1...
numberfire.com
Vimael Machin sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Machin will move to the bench on Tuesday with Sheldon Neuse starting at third base. Neuse will bat seventh versus left-hander Cole Ragans and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Neuse for 8.9...
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians center Luke Maile is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Maile will take over the catching position after Austin Hedges was benched at home. In a righty versus lefty matchup versus Jose Suarez, our models project Maile to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the...
