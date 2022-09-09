Nov. 2022 Election: Q&A with Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson, candidate for San Diego County supervisor

There are two candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot running for San Diego County supervisors District 5: Democratic scientist/water director Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson and Republican incumbent supervisor Jim Desmond. Below are Boyd-Hodgson's answers to a 16-question survey The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board emailed candidates.

Q: Why do you want this job? What in your background makes you a good fit?

A: The county Board of Supervisors touches the lives of San Diegans daily — especially those in unincorporated areas. Supervisors control a $7.36 billion budget, the largest portion of which goes toward Health and Human Services Agency and the Sheriff’s Department. North County is where growth is happening in the region.

Yet we are not prepared. Our roads need fixing and the incumbent ignores these requests. Climate change threatens us with sea-level rise, wildfires and extreme temperatures. We are facing water shortages without long-term strategies for infrastructure investment. The incumbent has questioned human contributions to climate change and climate science. While mayor of San Marcos, the incumbent enabled unfettered growth without commensurate supportive infrastructure, leading to the crowded schools and roads we have today. Homelessness among veterans, seniors and families is growing, and the incumbent is worried about handouts . Gun violence causes people to live in fear, and the incumbent is endorsed by the gun lobby. The majority of Americans support safe, legal access to abortion. The incumbent voted against reproductive freedom.

(U-T)

District 5 is facing tough challenges and requires someone who is thoughtful and creative, can understand the nuance of issues, will listen to constituents and work toward effective solutions that benefit many. In my governing capacity as a water district director, I have focused on the problems at hand, listened to constituents, weighed evidence, collaborated with others and was transparent in my thought processes and decisions. North County deserves real, responsive representation by someone invested in enabling our residents to thrive and focused on solutions, with energy to get stuff done and who is in touch with the community. I’m that person.

Q: What would your priorities be for the next four years?

A: I plan to bring real and responsive representation to North County. I have heard from far too many residents that the current supervisor does not respond to phone calls or emails — I plan to do better. I will champion evidence-based, practical policies for families, workers and the environment. I will ensure District 5 gets its fair share of the budget to keep communities safe and healthy. I will fight to reduce the impact of climate change by protecting beaches, preserving our inland areas and protecting against wildfire. I will improve government effectiveness to reduce homelessness by promoting community partnerships and prioritizing families, seniors, veterans and children. I will slash red tape to accelerate affordable housing by incentivizing smart growth permitting and development so residents can afford to live in District 5. I will cut commute time and traffic congestion by creating jobs in growth industries and investing in efficient public school transportation.

Resource allocation priorities will support wildfire mitigation, culturally competent health-care access for underserved populations (e.g., immigrants, LGBTQI+, Spanish speakers, veterans, rural residents) and community partnerships to shelter our neighbors and addiction services. I will advocate for diversifying and upgrading water infrastructure, restructuring the county/private road system to ensure quality standards are met, and returning safe public transportation to school children by partnering with state, local and school governments.

Q: The county is trying to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2035. Do you believe climate change is caused by humans and an existential threat? How would you change the county’s approach to the climate emergency?

A: The science is unequivocal: The accelerated pace of climate change we are seeing now is human-caused. Human survival requires climate stabilization. Climate goals aim for greenhouse gases of 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, net zero by 2035-2045, legally enforceable without carbon offset options, and centered in environmental justice and equity.

The nuts and bolts of the Climate Action Plan miss a tremendous near-term opportunity that is low-hanging fruit: returning school bus transport for all public school children. Bills are pending that would mandate school transport. The state alone will not fully fund these mandates if passed. School districts have deprioritized transportation and local city governments say it’s not their job. It’s all of our responsibility when viewed through the lens of the environmental, economic and equity impacts caused by not having safe, public transportation to school. Idling cars in pickup and drop-off lines emit greenhouse gases where children breathe, harming the most vulnerable. Children without parent-provided transportation risk not making it to school. The economic cost to the person who must plan work around school schedules is high and the time spent engaged in school transport prevents local economy stimulation. Lack of school transport clogs roads, and prematurely wears infrastructure — which we have to then pay for. Rethinking this issue that impacts thousands of families often multiple times per day requires a paradigm shift. But it would go a long way toward getting cars off roads and reducing vehicles miles traveled in line with our climate goals.

Q: What lessons did you learn from managing the COVID-19 pandemic and how would you apply those to other threats, such as the monkeypox health emergency?

A: 1) We were unprepared and we need to prepare now for the next one. Preparedness at a county level means having the infrastructure in place that allows for rapid distribution of vaccines or other medicines as well as treatment centers with culturally competent care. 2) We need to follow the science and be flexible as data evolve. We have world-class scientific minds in San Diego. We need to listen to them and utilize their expertise. 3) Carrots work better than sticks as behavioral motivators. People value choice. There should be some allowance for that but not at the expense of larger society.

Q: Assess Jim Desmond’s leadership during the pandemic.

A: The incumbent is on record demonstrating a myopic, irresponsible and ignorant view of the impact of COVID-19. He is on record stating that it has had no impact on children, and distributing misinformation . He pushed for sports to resume and schools and businesses to reopen prematurely without offering plans to keep children, patrons and business owners safe. He affiliates with folks like radio host Carl DeMaio and organizations such as San Diego County Gun Owners and Let Them Breathe , which were organizing to harass and intimidate elected officials. His ignorance and misinformation was the impetus for the Board of Supervisors to pass an ordinance declaring COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis. It is abhorrent that he has contributed to this effort and aligned with extremists. Scientific data and board consensus show that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective against preventing severe disease. We now know that vaccines could have prevented an estimated 318,000 deaths . I am vaccinated, as is my entire family. People respond better to carrots than sticks. We need to incentivize people to vaccinate and help educate them to better understand the benefits. Mask wearing and hand washing reduce disease spread, as do indoor air systems to reduce airborne diseases such as COVID-19.

Q: A significant part of the county’s budget is dedicated to mental health programs. How would you prioritize spending to improve mental health services? How would you address a regional shortage of mental health workers?

A: Mental health has declined for folks since the pandemic, and we need to give better support. When we have better access to mental health care, we can reduce homelessness, improve outcomes for children and better support all residents across District 5. I will fight for adequate resources to improve mental health services by working together with Health and Human Services Agency, as well as forge partnerships with local health care organizations that understand the needs within communities.

I will implement an outreach program to young people that highlights the need for mental health workers and the benefits of such a necessary and stable job for their future career. We can do this by working together with the county and San Diego County Office of Education, as well as community and local four-year colleges. As described below, we need to further relieve the burden placed on law enforcement for mental health crises and ensure that qualified personnel are responding. I am in favor of additional resources directed to expanded and support Mobile Crisis Response Teams.

Q: What would you do to address recruitment and retention issues in the Sheriff’s Department?

A: Recruitment and retention issues in San Diego are reflective of similar issues nationwide: generational retirements, budget cuts, increased demand for which officers are neither qualified nor trained, military call-ups and increased disqualifications (drug use or fitness).

In San Diego, the effects are particularly acute and recent compensation incentives will provide a temporary solution and are proven to work. Glaringly absent from the list of new perks just enacted is childcare help. More childcare means more women will be able to work and be promoted. It is also important to look at the systemic issues underlying the issues and other proven strategies to prevent and insulate against loss. Increasingly, law enforcement duties are expanding to include those for which they are not qualified or trained (e.g., correctly identifying relevant mental illnesses and appropriate subsequent actions). This can contribute to low morale and burnout.

Supplement these additional duties with other personnel not under the Sheriff’s Department. Surveys on job satisfaction, exit and stay interviews, and investment in at-risk intervention when an officer displays signs of leaving, can also help retain and offer guidance for organizational improvement. Specifically recruit from colleges and programs that mirror the changing demographics of San Diego — more women, more people of color. Young people considering law enforcement need to see themselves and diversity brings experience that can better inform policing. Pay premiums for bilingual officers.

Finally, bad behavior must be held accountable. It is reducing morale and causing public distrust. We do not want those individuals on our force.

Q: How could the Board of Supervisors use its authority to force the Sheriff’s Department to be more accountable for preventing jail deaths and improving public safety?

A: To date in 2022, 15 people have died while in custody. Studies show evidence of implicit bias and racial profiling in the department. Historically, the Board of Supervisors has given a wide berth to operations at the Sheriff’s Department. Clearly, this is inadequate, inappropriate and ineffective. It is time for the Board of Supervisors to take a more active role in operations and demand accountability with specific policy and metrics from leadership and individuals.

Individual law enforcement officers have been asked to take on more and more responsibilities outside of their wheelhouses, including mental health crisis management. They are not qualified to do this and that leads to burnout. It’s time to reevaluate specific job duties, and enable law enforcement officers to focus on what they do best and are trained to do while providing increased alternative help avenues appropriate for the need (e.g., Mobile Crisis Response Teams).

The Board of Supervisors needs to push the district attorney to hold leadership and individuals accountable, increase effectiveness and purview of the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board, widely promote examples of good behavior, and regularly publicize promotions and leadership opportunities. More resources are needed for community organizations working to improve public safety through youth programs, mentorship, mental health and food programs. When communities feel supported, violence is reduced.

Q: Drugs are getting into county jails. Who should be scanned before entry into county jails, and why?

A: According to reporting by The San Diego Union-Tribune, there were 53 overdoses in San Diego jails in the first half of this year. Stricter prevention measures and more life-saving medication availability could reduce use, abuse and death. One relatively simple solution is to scan all individuals coming into the prisons for contraband, the most critical of which is illegal drugs. While there is some effort to scan prisoners, their visitors and family members, this has not fully eliminated the flow of drugs into our prisons. Therefore, it is time to stop all leaks and scan everyone, including staff, law enforcement and anyone who has access.

Objective screening using technology or dogs enables proficiency and leaves less room for human error. Some argue that no prison staff or police officers have been caught smuggling drugs into prisons. However, it remains unknown if that is a byproduct of not investigating those potential sources. There has been no systematic investigation of where the drugs are coming from, so we need to look at all potential sources. Current protocols are not working, and people are dying.

To prevent further deaths from overdoses, I favor widespread distribution of and training on the use of naloxone for all personnel. As the supervising agency over the Sheriff’s Department, the county has a duty to ensure the safety of people in custody, provide reasonable preventative mechanisms to prevent contraband, and hold departments and personnel accountable for violations.

Q: What is your stance on the use of surveillance technology? How would you ensure it is used responsibility to maintain people’s trust and privacy?

A: In 2022, there is a reasonable expectation that every citizen will have their actions captured on film while in public and not captured on film while in the privacy of their own home. Law enforcement may access incidental video capture from external sources of individuals provided they have the appropriate subpoenas. This is no different that subpoenaing an eyewitness. However, if law enforcement agencies choose to install surveillance technology, any such technology, the use of the images that are captured and the disposal of those images must be approved by the Board of Supervisors or a council to which it delegates that approval authority.

Law enforcement’s use of video surveillance must meet five criteria:

1) There will be no discrimination of the use, in particular along racial lines.

2) Images captured can only be accessed if there is approval from a judge to view the images in a manner for which the surveillance was not intended (e.g., there can be no use of traffic camera data to investigate a murder without a subpoena).

3) There is no public access to the video, without a public records request.

4) Any videos reviewed by law enforcement to assess an alleged crime will be provided to the alleged defendant and their lawyers.

5) All images or videos will be archived or disposed of two years following their capture.

Q: What should the board do in response to independent studies showing large racial inequities in traffic stops by sheriff’s deputies?

A: The Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board received 417 complaints from 2016-2018, including 1,581 allegations of misconduct. Black people, Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are stopped at higher rates than White people. I favor several recommendations put forth in the report by Campaign Zero that could reduce racial inequities in traffic stops and promote accountability and prevent tragic escalation at traffic stops: reexamine alternatives for quality of life and low-level offenses; require probable cause for search; strengthen deescalation training and policy; allow anonymous reporting of misconduct; and strengthen the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board’s ability to enforce accountability.

Q: What should the county do to build more housing in San Diego County and make it more affordable?

A: North County is where the region’s growth is happening. North County has land that may be developed, but we need to be smart about where and what is built in order to help families afford to live in North County. The permitting process for development is lengthy right now. I will slash red tape to accelerate affordable housing by incentivizing smart growth permitting and development. I favor infill housing concentrated around services, amenities and transit. Smaller, denser housing is more affordable and more in line with middle-income earners. The county should explore public housing on county land for more affordable options and to reduce vehicles miles traveled.

Finally, in North County, and in particular in mobile home parks, outside investors are purchasing homes, squeezing people out. This prevents local families from buying, and existing families from passing homeownership to their heirs, and drives up home prices. There is an opportunity for the county and local governments to work in tandem to prevent this.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer has championed an effort to increase what’s called “project basing” of more Housing and Urban Development rental assistance vouchers. Project-based vouchers compound the utility of rental assistance by creating a stable funding source for the creation of new or rehabilitated homes. This adds not only to the financial stability of a household but increases the production of new supply as well.

Q: Homelessness is rising countywide even as it gets more attention and funding. What more should be done? Do you support the concepts of safe parking and safe villages? If so, where should sites be located in the county?

A: One of my first actions in office will be to convene a North County Homelessness and Housing Summit to bring together community groups, local elected officials and experts to evaluate synergies and resources as we try to head off North County’s rapidly growing homelessness population.

Currently there are fewer than 100 shelter beds available in North County. This is grossly inadequate and represents a failure of the current supervisor’s leadership on this issue. Homelessness is a dynamic and complex issue that requires a multi-pronged approach that centers the humanity of folks: prevention with rent control for seniors and veterans; low-barrier shelters that can be created with existing building conversion; a housing-first approach to put roofs over heads; wraparound services that address myriad needs of people experiencing homelessness; compassionate care for those who have demonstrated they are a danger to themselves or others and who cannot take care of themselves without intervention. Community partnerships are critical: They know the community, they know their clients’ needs. We need more resources and investment pushed to these groups.

I support the concept of safe parking and safe villages. They must be located near public transit and in conjunction with community organization partnerships to ensure basic needs and basic dignity of the residents. These hubs represent opportunities to provide services to many people effectively. Well-lit existing paved areas (e.g., park-and-ride lots or defunct big-box retail lots) could require few improvements and less build-out and could offer an income stream for those property owners.

Q: What should be the future of agriculture in San Diego County, given the drought and the need for more housing?

A: If we are building housing near city centers and densifying, it should not affect agriculture since we should not be building in wildlands at risk for fire danger. But water is an issue. We need to encourage and incentivize homeowners to reduce water, use planting native, drought-tolerant landscaping and capturing rainwater through water catchment systems. We need to not only improve our water infrastructure, but we also need to continue to work to diversify our water sources. Agricultural water should be recycled water, and the aquifers and groundwater should not be overdrawn. Agriculture irrigation rates are lower than residential rates. The trade-off is that agricultural water is the first to be reduced when the region’s supply is low. We are at historic drought levels. The time is now to start planning and implementing recycled water systems and using them to irrigate. The time is now to incentivize smart water homes by issuing these building permits first.

Q: What is your position on Proposition 1, which would establish the rights for Californians to an abortion and to contraceptives in the state Constitution?

A: Abortion and contraception are critical health care services. Access to abortion and contraception enable self-determination and are essential for gender equity. Abortion and contraception should be safe, legal, readily accessible and affordable for all who seek them. I emphatically stand with women in California, and I support Proposition 1.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in March showed 61 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Last year, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 in favor of a resolution designating San Diego a “champion and defender of health equity and reproductive freedom for all.” Importantly, this resolution affirms and defends the region’s commitment to reproductive freedom and welcomes those into the region who are seeking abortion care. My opponent voted against this resolution. He voted against health equity and reproductive freedom for all. This is another way he is out of touch with voters and the community. His vote against women’s freedom and women’s bodily autonomy reveals he views women as not equal and capable of making their own decisions about their bodies and self-determination.

Q: Why should voters elect you over your opponent?

A: The choice is clear in this election. I will champion evidence-based, practical policies for families, workers and the environment. I am a mom, a scientist, a small-business owner and the Democratic candidate in this race. I understand the issues facing our residents and families. I think critically, weigh evidence, center equity and collaborate.

North County has not been represented well at the county level, and politicians who have occupied the District 5 seat have been beholden to developer money and out of touch with constituents. As a result, District 5 receives fewer resources for our residents, and homelessness, unemployment, sprawl and crime are growing. North County is ready for evidence-based and solution-driven progress that improves our lives. My endorsements speak to my priorities: equity, working families, climate justice, safety and science. They include: the San Diego County Democratic Party, Sierra Club San Diego, SEIU Local 221, Everytown for Gun Safety, the Vista Fire Fighters Association, the Fallbrook Firefighters Association, San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention, Teamsters Joint Council 42, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, the League of Conservation Voters and many more.

My opponent is endorsed by the local gun lobby and has voted against reproductive freedom, against anti-discrimination and against safe gun storage . He has questioned climate change and the severity of COVID-19 and has spread disinformation about COVID-19. He voted against hazard pay for county workers and against expanded voting opportunities . He is a conservative Republican. I am a Democrat. It’s time for responsive representation so all residents in District 5 are heard, and can live well, work and thrive. Vote beginning Oct. 10 until Nov. 8.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .