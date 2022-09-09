PATERSON, N.J. -- Mayor Andre Sayegh said Tuesday he's moving forward with plans to fire his police chief.It comes as Paterson grapples with a rise in crime, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.Sayegh didn't mince words when announcing his intention to fire Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora after hiring him two years ago. He called his job performance the last two years in Paterson deplorable."A police chief does not have the right to remain silent when gun violence is surging in your city. A police chief does not have a right to remain silent when there is a corrupt culture in your department,"...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO