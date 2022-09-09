Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert For Jersey City & West Hudson Bridges
Hudson County has announced that traffic will be impacted beginning on Monday, September 19 in Jersey City and West Hudson for various road and bridge work. On Kennedy Boulevard, from Communipaw to Sip Avenues, the County will be installing High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST). The road must be dry for several days prior to installation of the product. The work is expected to take three days to complete. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.
Yonkers, firefighters reach deal to avoid mid-year budget cut
Yonkers and its firefighters avoided a capital budget cut that would have cost the city's department the ability to buy new fire trucks.
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
Officials: Fire rips through car, spreads to home in North Amityville
No injuries were reported.
City of Newark reopens JFK Recreation Center
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On September 12, 2022, the City of Newark reopened JFK Recreation Center, after it received its first renovation since the 1980s. The center is located at 211 West Kinney Street in the city's Central Ward, with the entrance on Howard Street. The remodeling includes new bathrooms, a...
Mayor Andre Sayegh to fire Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora
PATERSON, N.J. -- Mayor Andre Sayegh said Tuesday he's moving forward with plans to fire his police chief.It comes as Paterson grapples with a rise in crime, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.Sayegh didn't mince words when announcing his intention to fire Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora after hiring him two years ago. He called his job performance the last two years in Paterson deplorable."A police chief does not have the right to remain silent when gun violence is surging in your city. A police chief does not have a right to remain silent when there is a corrupt culture in your department,"...
Zeldin calls congestion pricing plan 'a scam' during Rockland County visit
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rockland County Tuesday to call for a halt on the transit congestion pricing plan.
Suspended, Uninsured Rockland Driver Cited In Bergenfield Ambulance Crash In Teaneck
A motorist from Rockland County was driving on a suspended license without insurance when her car rammed a Bergenfield ambulance in Teaneck, police said. The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, 52, told police he was headed north on River Road near the entrance to eastbound Route 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, when the driver of a Mercedes C43 tried to make a sudden lane change.
What is happening at Journal Square? | Jersey Journal editorial
What’s going on in Journal Square? And what is anyone doing about it?. Those are the questions Jersey City officials – both in City Hall and the Police Department – need to answer for residents, students, workers, shoppers and the thousands of people who commute to and from New York via the PATH hub there every day.
Teaneck PD: Keen-Eyed Sergeant Nabs Overnight Catalytic Converter Thief From Englewood
Teaneck police who've been prowling local streets overnight looking for catalytic converter thieves caught one in the act, authorities said. Sgt. Jason Hosey was on a special pre-dawn detail looking for bandits swiping the devices when he spotted a man in a vehicle stopped on State Street that had what turned out to be a paper towel covering the rear license plate, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.
Hovnanian plans 151-unit project in Bergen County
A major home builder is trying to bring a 151-unit multifamily project to Bergen County. Hovnanian has proposed a townhouse and apartment complex in Oakland, New Jersey, north of Indian Hills High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Two apartment buildings in the complex will include 45 affordable units, which could be one reason that local opposition to the project has arisen.
Mayor: 1 firefighter remains hospitalized after crash in Paterson
One firefighter remains in the hospital after two firetrucks crashed into each other over the weekend, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh. The two crews were heading to a fire on Main Street in Paterson on Saturday. One firetruck slammed into a tree after the impact. The other crashed into a supermarket. No one in the store was hurt.
Pedestrian struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Bergen County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train Monday near the Westwood station as an 88-year-old woman. Cecile Archer, of Westwood, was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue, a New Jersey Transit spokesman said.
Paterson mayor plans to fire police chief over city’s violent crime surge
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said Tuesday he’s planning to fire Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora over what the mayor is calling a surge in shootings and other violent crime in the city. Baycora, 62, who is the city’s first Muslim police chief, was sworn into office by Sayegh on Feb....
$26M federal grant will raise N.J. roadway that’s prone to flooding
A busy section of Route 7 that links Hudson and Essex counties — and is prone to flooding — is getting $26 million in repairs and upgrades to be funded by federal infrastructure grants. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.,...
Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Turtle Back Zoo opens Amazing Asia Exhibit dedicated to Louis LaSalle
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County officially opened the new Louis LaSalle Amazing Asia Exhibit at Turtle Back Zoo on Thursday, Sept. 8. The new exhibit is dedicated to Louis LaSalle, the longtime president of the Essex County Parks Foundation, in recognition of his long-standing advocacy for Turtle Back Zoo and the Essex County Parks System. The Amazing Asia Exhibit provides modern accommodations for red pandas, clouded leopards, a slow loris, a knobbed hornbill and Vietnamese pond turtles.
Bronx debuts new affordable housing bringing seniors together
An affordable housing complex is opening its doors to provide more supportive housing to the elderly.
Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46
A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
Woman accused of leaving infant unattended inside parked vehicle in Valley Stream
Police say they have arrested a Queens woman for leaving her infant in the car in Valley Stream on Monday afternoon. According to officers, at approximately 4:21 p.m. a witness observed an infant left unattended inside a parked vehicle located at Walmart on 77 Green Acres Road West. Upon police...
