New Haven will be full of pride and pedals this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — This weekend is expected to be a big one in downtown New Haven. The New Haven Grand Prix cycling event will be staged Friday night, featuring multiple races with riders of all ages marking the first time since prior to the pandemic the races have been staged.
Visitation rooms at DCF offices being transformed
NORWICH, Conn. — Non-profit organization Fostering Family Hope has been transforming visitation rooms for the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) offices across Connecticut. Megan Pearson and Erin Johnston are the co-executive directors of Fostering Family Hope and both foster mothers who have been busy remaking and remodeling...
WCVB
Connecticut's home to the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.
16th Annual Union Street Tavern Trot in Windsor to raise money for childhood cancer foundation
WINDSOR, Conn. — Members of a local community are coming together in an effort to join the battle against childhood cancer. The Union Street Tavern of Windsor will host its 16th Annual Tavern Trot on Sunday, September 18 at 20 Union Street in Windsor. Organizers say walkers and runners...
Hartford Pride Festival packs downtown for 13th year
HARTFORD, Conn. — The 13th annual Hartford Pride Festival flooded Trumbull and Pratt Streets Saturday with pride flags and rainbow colors. More than 120 vendors and sponsors helped put on the event that was expected to draw in 6,000 people. Organizer Charlie Ortiz said the event has been growing since it first started and has moved to Trumbull Street to fit the crowds.
WTNH.com
When will Connecticut see the fall foliage?
Conn. (WTNH) — You might be waiting longer to see the leaves change colors this year. Across the United States, the seasonal shift might be behind schedule. According to the Smoky Mountain fall foliage prediction map Connecticut’s peak will hit sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. However,...
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
Six Connecticut cities among the top 50 most ethnically diverse: WalletHub
CONNECTICUT, USA — Six Connecticut cities were among the top 50 most ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub. WalletHub took at look at America's current cultural profile. Over 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. were compared with three indicators of ethnic diversity. Each city was examined based on ethnicity and race, language and birthplace.
Freddy Fixer Gala “Uplifts Community”
Petisia M. Adger of the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade contributed this write-up and these photos from the organization’s Saturday night gala. On Saturday, inside the ballroom of Omni Hotel in downtown New Haven, the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee (ECFFPC) held its fifth Annual Gala and Silent Auction, after a two-year in-person respite during the pandemic.
FOX61 Sponsors NEADS service dog
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 is sponsoring a NEADS service puppy and it needs a name!. Please vote here for your favorite name and it will be announced on the FOX61 Morning News on Friday. Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want...
ctexaminer.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Closures, Exits Ridgeway Shopping Center
STAMFORD – Jen Morris was on her way to Staples in the Ridgeway Shopping Center to buy printer paper Tuesday when she saw a bright red sign outside Bed Bath & Beyond. “Entire Store on Sale,” it reads. If not for the sign, she wouldn’t have gone into...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Connecticut
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Enthusiastic and Exuberant – My Weekend at Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival
This past weekend was the long-awaited San Gennaro festival in Danbury, CT. The event was thrown by Jimmy Galante with the full support and cooperation from the City of Danbury. Italians and Italian-Americans understand the significance of this event from a cultural standpoint but beyond that, it's a whole lot of fun centered around food.
NBC Connecticut
Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning
Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
Eyewitness News
States that vaccinate the most: Where CT ranks
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the country’s most vaccinated states. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated report on 2022′s States that Vaccinate the Most. Connecticut ranked 6th. In order to find out which states vaccinate most, WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and...
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY! Sound On Sound Music Festival Tickets, Sept. 24-25
MacaroniKID Fairfield-Trumbull-Shelton Has Tickets to Give Away For Sound On Sound Music Festival Taking Place September 24-25, 2022 At Seaside Park, Bridgeport, CT. Two lucky winners will receive two 2-day general admission tickets!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft...
Hartford readies for PRIDE event
On Saturday, Hartford PRIDE will be holding its 13th annual festival and concert. Entitled “Together We Persevere”, the gathering will feature some 100 exhibitors, along with a free concert by singer CeCe Peniston, food, and other entertainment.
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
North Pole Express tickets go on sale this week
ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – You may not be thinking about winter yet, but you should be! Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s North Pole Express will go on sale this week. The North Pole Express runs on three separate occasions: November 18 – November 27 November 30 – December 18 December 21 – […]
dailylifetravels.com
Southford Falls State Park CT
Looking to chase a waterfall that doesn’t involve a hike? Look no further than Southford Falls State Park! This state park in western Connecticut is home to a stunning waterfall close to the parking lot, picnic areas, and hiking trails!. Getting There. The best way to get to Southford...
FOX 61
