Hattiesburg, MS

Water main break causes outage in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

Update: September 10, 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – City leaders announced the water main break was repaired on Saturday, September 10.

Neighbors who live in the affected areas noted below should boil their water before consumption while water crews wait for water samples to come back clear.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A contractor working on a 28th Avenue bridge construction project hit a 20-in water main, causing a water outage for some neighbors on Friday, September 9.

Arlington Loop, 28th Avenue to close in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg city officials said the break happened around 11:00 a.m. As a result, homes and businesses in the following areas will experience a water outage for up to 24 hours:

  • North 28th Avenue between Sims Road and West 7th Street
  • Service Drive between McClain Drive and West 7th Street
  • North 26th Avenue between Highway 42 and Highway 49
  • North 26th Avenue from the 6000 block to West 4th Street
Some homes and businesses in the listed areas may not be affected by the outage. If water is restored to a home or business sooner than expected, neighbors are advised to boil water for consumption before use. This is precautionary measure.

City officials said they will share an update once water sample results come back. They expect the results will come back within 24 hours after water has been restored.

