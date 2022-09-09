ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals designate LHP Jake McGee for assignment

By Steve Adams
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ygoc_0hpCwhnC00
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jake McGee (47) throws to the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals have designated Jake McGee for assignment, per a team announcement. His spot on the roster will go to catcher Israel Pineda, whose previously reported selection to the big league roster has now been announced by the club as well. Catcher Keibert Ruiz was placed on the injured list, as expected, after taking an unfortunately placed foul ball to the groin during yesterday’s game. The Nationals announced that Ruiz has a testicular contusion.

It’s the third time this season that McGee has been designated for assignment. He opened the year with the Giants, the second season of a two-year free agent deal. After posting a 2.72 ERA across 59 2/3 innings in year one, the veteran southpaw only managed a 7.17 mark in 21 1/3 frames before being cut loose in mid-July. McGree cleared waivers, leaving the Giants on the hook for the bulk of this year’s $2.5M salary while giving other teams a chance to add him for only the prorated portion of the $700K league minimum.

The Brewers took that opportunity, signing McGee to a major league deal. He allowed four runs in only 5 2/3 frames with Milwaukee before being DFA, and the last-place Nationals surprisingly added him off waivers. The 36-year-old spent a month in D.C., working 10 innings through 12 outings. He allowed another seven runs, including a pair of homers, while striking out ten and issuing five walks.

It’s been a tough go for McGee at all three stops, and he owns a cumulative 6.81 ERA through 37 frames. His 15.3% strikeout rate and 8.5% swinging strike percentage are each below league average, and they’re markedly down from last year’s respective marks. McGee has continued to average a solid 94.4 MPH on his four-seamer, but his results have taken a major step back.

The Nationals will place McGee on outright or release waivers within the next few days. The veteran would have the right to test the open market if he goes unclaimed, so there’s little distinction between the two in his case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Outrights: Banda, Grey, Fishman

A few players recently designated for assignment have gone unclaimed on outright waivers:. The Yankees announced Monday afternoon that southpaw Anthony Banda has been sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed to a major league contract on August 28, Banda spent only seven days on the MLB roster before being designated for assignment. Banda pitched twice as a Yankee, allowing eight of the ten batters he faced to reach base (five walks, a hit batman and two hits). That disappointing showing brought his overall season line up to a 6.75 ERA with slightly worse than average strikeout and walk rates (22.2% and 9.6%, respectively) through 26 2/3 innings split between the Pirates, Blue Jays and Yanks. Having previously been outrighted in his career, Banda will have the right to refuse the assignment in favor of minor league free agency.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Former reliever Anthony Varvaro killed in car accident

Former big league reliever Anthony Varvaro died in a car accident this morning, according to multiple media reports. The 37-year-old Varvaro became a New York/New Jersey Port Authority police officer after retiring from baseball, and the car accident took place while he was heading for duty at the Sept. 11 memorial service Sunday in downtown New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles Claim Jake Reed From Dodgers

The Orioles announced they’ve claimed reliever Jake Reed off waivers from the Dodgers. In a corresponding move, Baltimore placed infielder Jonathan Araúz on the restricted list. The O’s also announced that righty Phoenix Sanders, whom they’d designated for assignment over the weekend, has gone unclaimed on waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Spencer Strider has become the Braves' star rookie starter

With just a month remaining in the 2022 regular season, some of the awards races are coming into view. The National League Rookie of the Year balloting will be a two-man show, with Braves teammates Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II battling one another for the hardware. Neither player entered the season as a favorite, but they’ve pulled away from the field with spectacular performances.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox To Select Abraham Almonte

The Red Sox are going to select outfielder Abraham Almonte to their roster for tonight’s game, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Almonte isn’t yet on the 40-man roster, meaning corresponding moves will be required. It’s possible that outfielder Franchy Cordero will head to the 10-day or maybe even the 60-day injured list. Abraham reported yesterday that Cordero has a sprain on both sides of his ankle and could be done for the season.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies expected to target Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in free agency

Though there’s plenty left to be decided in the Phillies’ 2022 season, it’s never too early to speculate about what the club might have in store for the winter or for the 2023 campaign. To this end, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe writes that “the Phillies will be eager suitors” for Xander Bogaerts, provided that Bogaerts (as expected) opts out of his contract with the Red Sox.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mcgee
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Giants to pursue top free agent shortstops if unable to sign Aaron Judge

The Giants could be one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, given their limited payroll commitments and many areas of need. The club’s president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi recently spoke about how “everything is on the table” this winter, “including going out and being aggressive at the top end of the free agent market.” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that they would “love” to go after one of the top shortstop free agents if they don’t sign Aaron Judge.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox release reliever Hirokazu Sawamura

The Red Sox have released right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Sawamura asked for his release to pursue other opportunities, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Sawamura, 34, pitched in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball for ten years before crossing the Pacific. He signed a two-year deal...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox Reinstate Aaron Bummer, Outright Tobias Myers

The White Sox announced that reliever Aaron Bummer and third baseman Yoán Moncada have been reinstated from the injured list prior to this afternoon’s game against the Mariners. Outfielders Adam Haseley and Mark Payton were optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to create active roster space. Bummer had been on the 60-day injured list, so the Sox needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for him. That’s been achieved by sending righty Tobias Myers — whom the club hadn’t previously announced was designated for assignment — outright to Charlotte after he went unclaimed on waivers.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals activate Jack Flaherty from IL

As expected, the Cardinals reinstated Jack Flaherty from the 60-day injured list before Monday’s game with the Nationals. Righty Dakota Hudson was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to create an active roster spot, while reliever Junior Fernández was designated for assignment in a corresponding 40-man roster move. Flaherty makes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Designated For Assignment#Nationals#Giants
MLB Trade Rumors

Nathaniel Lowe is the Rangers' breakout slugger

The Rangers’ shift from a rebuilding mindset into a win-now mode began in the offseason with a combined $556M spent on Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jon Gray. It continued over the summer when Texas held onto several trade candidates of note (e.g. Martin Perez, Matt Moore) and overhauled their leadership; gone were manager Chris Woodward and longtime president of baseball operations Jon Daniels, leaving the team likely to conduct a managerial search this winter and leaving third-year GM Chris Young with full baseball operations autonomy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays activate RHP Yonny Chirinos from IL

The Rays activated right-hander Yonny Chirinos from the 60-day injured list, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Tuesday’s scheduled starter Drew Rasmussen has been placed on the paternity list. JT Chargois will act as opener, with Chirinos potentially coming in after him. Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base first reported that the activation of Chirinos was imminent. The Rays already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after designating Matt Wisler for assignment Monday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds designate infielder Colin Moran for assignment

The Reds announced that they have reinstated outfielder Albert Almora Jr. from the injured list, with infielder Colin Moran getting designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Moran, 29, is in his seventh MLB season. He spent the 2018-2021 stretch with the Pirates, hitting .272/.330/.428 over the first three years...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays hope to get Wander Franco back next week

Rays shortstop Wander Franco resumed his rehab assignment Sunday, slotting in as the designated hitter for the Triple-A Durham Bulls as he attempts to return from July hamate surgery. The plan, as relayed by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, is for Franco to stick with the Bulls for a few more games and rejoin the Rays for their series against the Blue Jays on September 12.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox, Enrique Hernandez agree to one-year, $10M extension

The Red Sox have gotten a jump on their offseason business, reportedly agreeing to a one-year contract extension with utilityman Enrique Hernández. The deal guarantees the Wasserman client $10M for the 2023 season. Hernández had been slated to hit free agency this winter, but he’ll bypass that opportunity for...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins activate OF Avisail Garcia from IL

The Marlins activated outfielder Avisaíl García from the injured list Tuesday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, after missing over a month due to a hamstring strain. Fellow outfielder Peyton Burdick was optioned in a corresponding move. It’s been a disappointing season for García, the first of...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins To Select Louie Varland

The Twins are calling up one of the top pitching prospects in their system, as they’ll select the contract of right-hander Louie Varland to make his big league debut Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, per Patrick Reusse of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune (Twitter link). Varland’s call to the Majors continues...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy