Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO