Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tough 2023 Home Schedule for Alabama Gymnastics

The Alabama gymnastics team isn't easing its way into the 2023 season under new head coach Ashley Johnston. "We are super excited about our home schedule. From the very first meet to the end of the regular season, our home slate is stacked with great teams that will challenge us to our very best," Johnston said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Wide Receiver Out Against Louisiana-Monroe

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million

Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat

Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence

Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown

State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
