Paralyzed Teen’s First Words After Waking Up Are “Roll Tide”
A tragic story of a young man, only 15, has touched many across the nation. Tragedy that has an inspiring message that connects all the way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. His name is Ethan Glynn and he is in the 9th grade. He wanted to be a football player and he...
West Alabama Police Rescue Tennessee Runaways After Car Breaks Down
Police in West Alabama rescued a group of runaways from Tennessee who found themselves stranded in Sumter County with car trouble Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Livingston Police Department. The law enforcement agency took to social media to say some of their officers were responded to...
Tough 2023 Home Schedule for Alabama Gymnastics
The Alabama gymnastics team isn't easing its way into the 2023 season under new head coach Ashley Johnston. "We are super excited about our home schedule. From the very first meet to the end of the regular season, our home slate is stacked with great teams that will challenge us to our very best," Johnston said.
Alabama Men’s Basketball Unveil The 2022-2023 Schedule
On Tuesday morning, Alabama Men's Basketball announced their entire 2022-2023 schedule. Alabama will play up to 18 teams who participated in last year's March Madness. They will also take on 7 conference champions. To tip-off the season the Tide is set to play Longwood and Liberty at home. Then they...
Alabama Wide Receiver Out Against Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Tyler Harrell will not play in Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He has not been able to practice this week, he will not play in this game. Hopefully, you know, he's kind of day-to-day with this foot that he has, but hopefully, he'll be back sometime soon," said Saban.
PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million
Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
Black Warrior Riverkeeper Sues Warrior Met Coal Over Pollution in Tuscaloosa County
An Alabama nonprofit has filed a federal lawsuit against Warrior Met Coal over allegations that the company is illegally polluting waters that eventually flow into the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa. Nelson Brooke, leader of the Black Warrior Riverkeeper, announced the group's decision to sue Warrior Met in a Wednesday...
Alabama Soccer Welcomes No. 4 South Carolina To Town
Update: At the original time of publication the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 18 and Gamecocks ranked No. 4. The newest polls have moved Alabama to No. 11 and South Carolina to No. 5. Thursday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a clash...
Learn About Travel Nursing at Tuscaloosa’s Bright Futures Meeting
Have you ever wondered about nursing or even travel nursing? The September virtual meeting of the Bright Futures Health Interest Group will feature Octavia Rayford, RN and she will talk with the students about a career in nursing, specifically travel nursing. The Zoom meeting is open to all students who...
ULM Head Coach Optimistic Ahead of Alabama Game
ULM head coach Terry Bowden had a press conference on Tuesday, in which he previewed the upcoming Alabama matchup. The wild results of week two in the college football world left a lasting impression on Bowden, as his team looks to pull off a major upset in week three. “We...
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Student Who Threated Tuscaloosa Middle School Identified, Apprehended
Police and school officials have identified and apprehended the student they believe is responsible for a threatening phone call that sent two Tuscaloosa City schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. In a press release distributed Wednesday, a TCS spokeswoman said Eastwood Middle School and Paul W. Bryant High School were both...
University of Alabama Misses Out on Over $25 Million in Build Back Better Funding
Despite months of vying for tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, the University of Alabama will not receive an award from the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the government announced last week. For the uninitiated, the Challenge set aside $1 billion in money from the American...
2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat
Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
Tuscaloosa Police Charge Hale County Deputy with Felony Domestic Violence
Police in Tuscaloosa County have charged a West Alabama law enforcement officer with felony domestic violence after a Tuesday morning incident. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said in a release that Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance in the Taylorwood area before dawn Wednesday morning.
Friday Night Live Returns To Hay Court For a Free Movie Night
Friday, September 16th, Townsquare Media, PARA, Shelton State Community College, Spades Restaurant along with the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP will host another event in West Alabama. Hay Court residents will be able to come out and watch a free movie inside the housing complex. The event will feature free...
University of Alabama Announces Record Enrollment, Topping Pre-COVID Numbers
The University of Alabama broke its previous student enrollment records with the Fall 2022 class, school spokespeople announced Monday morning. Shane Dorrill, UA's assistant director of communications, said 38,645 students are enrolled this semester, narrowly topping the previous record of 38,563, which was set in 2017. The quality of students...
State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown
State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Induct 5 Local Legends Into Civic Hall of Fame
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama will induct five area leaders into its Civic Hall of Fame next month in honor of their long-term contributions to the development of Tuscaloosa County. The five 2022 honorees were nominated by organizations, businesses and citizens, and then selected by a committee. According...
Tuscaloosa City Council Narrowly OKs 6-Story ‘Life on Fourth’ Apartments
The Tuscaloosa City Council narrowly approved construction plans for a six-story mixed-used apartment complex on downtown Fourth Street after months of debate over the proposal. The concept, tentatively named Life on Fourth, is meant to include more than 14,000 square feet of commercial or office space on its first floor...
