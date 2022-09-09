ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens GM: Lamar Jackson talks on hold until after season

By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aUFD_0hpCwcNZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7JwO_0hpCwcNZ00

Get ready for at least a few more months of uncertainty about Lamar Jackson and his contract.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the Ravens and Jackson still haven't agreed on an extension for the star quarterback and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he'd be pausing talks after that with the season about to start.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season. The Ravens open Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.

Jackson skipped voluntary OTAs this past offseason but did not hold out of mandatory practices. Baltimore can use the franchise tag to keep him after this season if need be, but this impasse between Jackson and the team is noteworthy after Josh Allen — another star quarterback drafted the same year as Jackson — signed his massive extension some 13 months ago.

“Those things will work themselves out in the end. I’m confident in that,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the team's practice facility in Owings Mills, Maryland. “I said at the beginning that it will happen when it’s time, and when it’s time, it will happen. So, Lamar is playing quarterback, he’s going to be playing quarterback here for a long time.”

Jackson spoke with reporters Wednesday, when time was running out to reach a deal before the season. He and the team have avoided any real public acrimony through this process.

“He and I talked about it yesterday a little bit, like, ‘Hey, man, let’s go be our best, and go focus on football,’” Harbaugh said. “That’s what he’s been doing all along, so I know nothing will change with that.”

The non-exclusive franchise tag for quarterbacks this past offseason carried a price tag of just under $30 million. No team used it on a quarterback, and no team used the more restrictive exclusive tag on anyone.

Even aside from his uncertain contract, Jackson is under a microscope this season. At times in 2021, he looked like the player who was the league's MVP two years earlier. At other times, he struggled to handle the pass rush.

He eventually missed the final four games following an ankle injury. Baltimore finished the season on a six-game skid and missed the playoffs.

NOTES: The Ravens ruled out DT Travis Jones (knee) and listed T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday's game. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (knee) are questionable.

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handed a devastating injury update on star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt who went down with an injury during the final moments of regulation in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Adam Schefter, Watt suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter on Sunday and will require testing on the […] The post Steelers’ T.J. Watt facing potentially lengthy absence after brutal injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Owings Mills, MD
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele

The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
TAMPA, FL
ABC News

Gisele Bundchen opens up about Tom Brady's NFL return after brief retirement

Gisele Bündchen is opening up about her husband Tom Brady's return to professional football after a very brief retirement. Speaking to Elle as the magazine's October cover star, the supermodel revealed her mixed feelings on the matter by admitting she has "concerns" but also wants Brady, 45, to "follow his joy."
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

826K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy