ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

KCSO K-9 receives gifts from across the US during recovery

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ez85T_0hpCwUGd00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is continuing to recover from an off-duty injury, but fans have sent gifts and support recognizing him as the good boy he is.

KCSO K-9 Natan was injured off duty nearly two weeks ago while performing his zoomies. Vets believe Natan may have pinched a nerve in his back, and while he is expected to make a full recovery, he was given medication and rest orders. In the meantime, gifts and cards came in from across the United States KCSO shared in a Facebook post.

‘May she rest in peace’ Dolly Parton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

“Sheriff Tom Spangler, Officer Jessye Eldridge, and, of course, K9 Natan want to express their gratitude for the nationwide show of love and support for K9 Natan as he heals! Natan has received cards and gifts from across the entire United States. Your love and support for our K9 fills our hearts and reminds us of how much we are appreciated in our Law Enforcement rolls.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFdXh_0hpCwUGd00
    (KCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFZ4C_0hpCwUGd00
    (KCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c11Qq_0hpCwUGd00
    (KCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDqrf_0hpCwUGd00
    (KCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFViK_0hpCwUGd00
    (KCSO)

Natan can even be seen wrapped up in a quilt for comfort which may have been sent from Quilts for Cops in Oregon.

West Knox Driver Services center closing, new center to open

The 5-year-old K-9 will be celebrating his next birthday in late November. Aside from catching bad guys, Natan also made a visit to American House Assisted Living back in June.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been corrected. A previous version incorrectly said that Natan was a Knoxville Police Department K-9 rather than a Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9. We apologize for any confusion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Barkley Marathons organizers work with TN to grow responsibly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the world’s toughest and most unique runs in the world happens in East Tennessee and organizers want it to grow. Barkley Marathons takes place at Frozen Head State Park in Morgan County. It’s a 50k trail race through challenging backcountry. For years it has operated with a certain sense […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WBIR

Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson Co. Sheriff: Knoxville woman tried to sneak fentanyl into prison

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County authorities arrested a woman on Sunday after they say she visited Northeast Correction Complex with large amounts of fentanyl in her possession. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said that officers responded to the complex on Sunday after Heather Camera, 45, of Knoxville allegedly brought […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
wvlt.tv

Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

A teaser trailer that dropped for Disney’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ features the VFL. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. UTK Enrollment Booming. Updated: 10 hours ago. Making room...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcso K 9#West Knox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wvlt.tv

Ambulance hits pedestrian on Alcoa Highway, kills them, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning, a release from the City of Alcoa states. The crash happened just after midnight when an AMR ambulance was travelling northbound on the highway, hitting the pedestrian, who was wearing all black at the time, the release said. Officials said the pedestrian was walking in the left-hand lane of the highway.
ALCOA, TN
WATE

WATE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy