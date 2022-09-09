KCSO K-9 receives gifts from across the US during recovery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is continuing to recover from an off-duty injury, but fans have sent gifts and support recognizing him as the good boy he is.

KCSO K-9 Natan was injured off duty nearly two weeks ago while performing his zoomies. Vets believe Natan may have pinched a nerve in his back, and while he is expected to make a full recovery, he was given medication and rest orders. In the meantime, gifts and cards came in from across the United States KCSO shared in a Facebook post.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler, Officer Jessye Eldridge, and, of course, K9 Natan want to express their gratitude for the nationwide show of love and support for K9 Natan as he heals! Natan has received cards and gifts from across the entire United States. Your love and support for our K9 fills our hearts and reminds us of how much we are appreciated in our Law Enforcement rolls.”

(KCSO)

(KCSO)

(KCSO)

(KCSO)

(KCSO)

Natan can even be seen wrapped up in a quilt for comfort which may have been sent from Quilts for Cops in Oregon.

The 5-year-old K-9 will be celebrating his next birthday in late November. Aside from catching bad guys, Natan also made a visit to American House Assisted Living back in June.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been corrected. A previous version incorrectly said that Natan was a Knoxville Police Department K-9 rather than a Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9. We apologize for any confusion.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.