JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.

