Topeka, KS

WIBW

Omni Circle is offering free lawn care to certain Topeka residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Volunteers from Omni Circle are cutting down the stress of responsibility of residents around Topeka by just a simple task. “There’s a lot of people in the neighborhood that are older that can’t cut the grass. I think it’s nice that these young men are doing this community service, helping us and some of us need help,” said resident Donald Perkins.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Tickets for Zoo Lights 2022 to go on sale Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo announced tickets and igloo purchases for this year’s Zoo Lights will go live Wednesday, September 14th at 9:00 a.m. Though the event itself will not open until November, the Zoo is already preparing for this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Highland Park group helps girls power up

Washburn Rural HS juniors Sienna, Megan and Naledi are sprucing up and restocking Blessing Boxes around Topeka. Some very good Good Kids yearbook pictures from Ralph's photo collection. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT. We thank Ralph for honoring Good Kids for 22 years; with more to come!
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
RAYTOWN, MO
WIBW

Discounts offered for downtown workers at a new salon location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new- and old-fashioned couture beauty salon is giving some discounts to downtown workers. The Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa opened their second location downtown about two weeks ago. The new location will provide 10% discounts for Cyrus Hotel guests and even downtown Topeka City workers.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police: Dog shot after charging officer

OTTAWA (KSNT) – Ottawa Police officers were dispatched to reports of a dog attacking another dog on Saturday. The caller stated the fight was occurring in 500 block of of North Cherry around 1 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers say they found the owner of the attacking dog trying to get it back into its […]
OTTAWA, KS
WIBW

Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Monarch butterfly migration nears with lower numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each September, every Monarch in North America travels from Canada all the way to a single 5-acre valley in Mexico. Kansas is a rest stop along the way, but those numbers have been declining for nearly two decades and the iconic butterfly was recently placed on the endangered species list.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Florence Crittenton conference helps move past post-pandemic slump

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Florence Crittenton in Topeka aims to get you back in the flow with their 15th annual conference. The theme is Overcoming Languishing: How to Ignite Your Post-Pandemic Flow. It explores why we might be in a bit of a funk following the pandemic, and how to break it out of it.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

GTP celebrates dental office officially joining the partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership celebrated a new dental office, that recently opened at Fairlawn Plaza, that also decided to join the organization on Monday. Members of the Topeka Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Reed Dental Center Monday, September 12, to officially welcome the group as...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Manhattan to honor victims of 9/11 at City Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the public has been invited to join in City Park. The City of Manhattan says the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, killed 2,977 people and injured thousands more at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Somerset Co., Penn.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Red Cross volunteers deployed for wildfire relief in California

KANSAS (KSNT) – Volunteers from Kansas are joining hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers and traveling to northern California in response to wildfires. Two Kansans, Shelley Houser of Wamego and Shannon Wilson of Lawrence, are on their way to help operations that are underway for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento. They will help with […]
KANSAS STATE

