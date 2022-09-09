Read full article on original website
Westword
Greensky Bluegrass Returns to Red Rocks With Kitchen Dwellers
Paul Hoffman begins to tally how many times his band, Greensky Bluegrass, has performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, but he loses the exact count. "Our first time there was in 2013, and then we played a couple three-night runs, and then a two-night run at least once," Hoffman recalls. "I'm not sure of the exact number, but it's been quite a few times now, which is incredible. I still don't take it for granted — it's a special place. These Red Rocks events are our biggest shows."
Westword
Blood Incantation Creates a "Crazy, Cosmic, Psychedelic Journey"
If sound could travel into outer space, then Blood Incantation would undoubtedly be the ever-expanding universe’s house band. The Denver quartet has built a reputation as a harbinger of brutal death metal, but it's always had an ethereal element that makes one ponder what's beyond the horizon. Cosmic chaos...
Westword
Why Colorado Tokers Love Larry OG
The list of famous Larrys is surprisingly long. We have Larry Bird, Larry David and, somewhere behind Larry King but in front of Larry the Cable Guy, there's Larry OG. This Larry goes by a few other names, with Lemon Larry, Lemon Larry OG, Sour Larry and Zour Larry the main alternatives. But Larry OG is what stuck in Colorado, and what an OG Larry is. The Cali Connection creation smells and smokes like it belongs with every other acclaimed OG, but with a much lighter and flexible high compared to that of its OG counterparts, and a heavy squeeze of lemon.
Westword
The Sie Film Center Hosts Queer Camp Movie Night
Are you the kind of movie-goer who wants to talk back to the screen? Maybe you’ve been kindly escorted from an Alamo Drafthouse for talking too much, or you’ve been shushed more than your share of times. The new movie night hosted by Andy Scahill, CU Denver's assistant professor of film studies, might be right up your cinematic alley.
Westword
Haunted Bar Honor Farm Taking Over Fuel & Iron in October...Permanently
If you Google the most haunted bars in Denver, the building at 1526 Blake Street comes up at the top of the list, and that reputation will be fully embraced when Honor Farm, A Haunted Spirit House opens in early October. This will be the third concept to open in...
Westword
Zeppelin Station Reboots With Five New Food Concepts
In late August, developer Kyle Zeppelin sold the Source, Denver's first food hall, as well as the attached hotel that was added in 2018, to Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners for $70 million. While his plans are to focus on several developments in the mountains, Zeppelin still owns another RiNo food hall, Zeppelin Station, at 3501 Wazee Street.
Westword
A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
The week is full of festivals celebrating everything from balloons to pirates. But that's just the start of the fun. Keep reading for a dozen of the best free events in and around Denver this week, and watch for updates:. Wednesday, September 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 4890 Lowell...
Westword
Short Stop: Zin Zin's Burmese Cuisine Delivers Flavor and Comfort
Denver's dining scene is making a big comeback — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, find spooky good Burmese cuisine at Zin Zin's ghost kitchen.
Westword
Nightclub Operator Valentes Corleons Running for Denver Mayor
With the term-limited Michael Hancock on his way out, the 2023 race to become Denver's next chief executive has already attracted twelve official candidates. But the thirteenth to announce he's running for mayor could be the most unusual candidate yet: Nightclub operator Valentes Corleons says he'll register to run within the next week or two.
Westword
Denver Area Politicians Heading to Houston to Study Its Approach to Homelessness
Houston has generated national praise for the way it's been handling homelessness, and metro Denver politicians are heading to the Texas city on September 14 for a two-day trip to study its programs. "I’m looking forward to seeing Houston’s approach to reducing homelessness, and we are interested in learning how...
Westword
Inside Denver's Fatal Overdose Crisis
The Denver Fentanyl Action Summit will resume today, September 13, at the Grand Hyatt Denver, where officials from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and other city agencies along with more than 200 public-health experts from across the region will brainstorm ways to lower the death toll related to the synthetic opioid.
Westword
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Manages Nearly 2,000 Homes. That's Not Enough
On September 16, homeless residents of the Quality Inn and Rodeway Inn complex at 2601 Zuni Street will be booted out of the property, since the lease signed in the early days of COVID to provide shelter for some of Denver's most vulnerable individuals is finally running out. But where will they go?
Westword
WQCC Rules in Favor of Restoring Protections to South Platte, Clear Creek
On September 13, the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission moved to reclassify the section of the South Platte River that runs through Commerce City and the section of Clear Creek where Coors facilities release discharges as reviewable, after demoting the stretches to use-protected in 2020. Once those segments became use-protected,...
Westword
Anglers and Environmentalists Are Fishing for Restored Protections for South Platte
Will Rice, a resident of City Park, member of Denver Trout Unlimited and an avid catch-and-release angler, has regularly fished for carp in the South Platte River for about fifteen years. Once he discovered the proper technique for catching these skittish fish, which he describes as more akin to stalking and hunting than traditional fishing, he was hooked on the South Platte.
Westword
Students Give MSU's Indigenous and Native Peoples Grant Program an F
Celeste Terry, an Oglala Lakota woman studying applied Indigenous law and science at Metropolitan State University of Denver, was in a car crash right before finals last spring, leaving her with medical bills on top of her tuition. So when MSU Denver President Janine Davidson announced at a May 6 commencement ceremony held for Native and Indigenous students that students from any of the 574 federally recognized tribes would no longer have to pay tuition and fees to attend the university because of a new grant program, it seemed like a solution to her problem.
Westword
Ballots Have Been Mailed as Baristas at Boulder's Brewing Market Work Toward Unionizing
Brewing Market Coffee, which employs around 45 workers across five locations and a warehouse in Boulder, recently obtained enough signatures from those employees to hold a union election. On September 7, ballots went out by mail to all workers asking just one question: Would they like to be represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local #26 for the purpose of collective bargaining?
Westword
Christian Glass Killing: Video Shows Law Enforcers Committing Murder, Attorney Says
Late on June 10, 22-year-old Christian Glass called 911 after experiencing problems with his vehicle in Clear Creek County. An hour or so after law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, a deputy shot him to death. The incident in Silver Plume received relatively little coverage in the days that...
