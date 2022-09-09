The list of famous Larrys is surprisingly long. We have Larry Bird, Larry David and, somewhere behind Larry King but in front of Larry the Cable Guy, there's Larry OG. This Larry goes by a few other names, with Lemon Larry, Lemon Larry OG, Sour Larry and Zour Larry the main alternatives. But Larry OG is what stuck in Colorado, and what an OG Larry is. The Cali Connection creation smells and smokes like it belongs with every other acclaimed OG, but with a much lighter and flexible high compared to that of its OG counterparts, and a heavy squeeze of lemon.

