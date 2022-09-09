Dealing with the smoke can be a pain, and for pilots at the Reno Air Races it can be dangerous. Pilots out at the races tell us in the morning the wind shifted, helping them with visibility that was initially down to about a mile and a half. Faster planes in the smoke need to see about 6 miles out, while Biplanes and Formula 1’s can pass with 3 miles of visibility. While the first race was going, they were able to see about 7 to 8 miles out.

RENO, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO