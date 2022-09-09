Read full article on original website
2news.com
WCHD, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony partner on air quality initiative in Hungry Valley
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) partnered with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) to install two air quality sensors on tribal land and with other community organizations. The air quality initiative gave people in both Hungry Valley (approximately 800 residents) and the Prosperity Street...
2news.com
Food Bank Cancels Senior Distributions on Wednesday due to Hazardous Air Quality
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is canceling four senior distributions today, September 14, 2022, due to hazardous air quality. As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the AQI in Reno is in the hazardous range at 364. The Food Bank will not have the CSFP or Senior Box program distributions...
2news.com
Nevada State Transportation Contracts Announced This Month Will Support 483 Jobs
State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 483 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. A projected 483 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Schools Cancel Wednesday Classes on Air Quality Concerns
Classes for all students at all schools in Washoe County School District have been canceled for Wednesday, September 14. UNR has also canceled in-person classes for the day. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, the air quality in Reno sits at 345, in the hazardous range. This is highest AQI we've seen in Reno since the Mosquito Fire started.
2news.com
Fees Waived for Adult Cats, Dogs at SPCA of Northern Nevada
If you're looking for a furry friend, the SPCA of Northern Nevada is waiving fees for adult cats and dogs. Pet lovers can also get two kittens for the price of one right now. Both promotions run through this Friday. It's all part of their "Clear the Adoption Center" event.
2news.com
UNR In Negotiations Over Gateway Project Development
The university says they’re now in a pre-development agreement with Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate. The proposed project will create jobs for residents of Reno and the surrounding region.
2news.com
Health District Issues Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency Episode
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 3 Emergency Episode due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe. The NowCast air quality index (AQI) for the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the “Hazardous,” category on Wednesday morning, which was much worse than expected due to increased fire activity.
2news.com
NDOT Receives Record $101 Million in Additional Federal Transportation Spending Authority
On Monday at the Transportation Board of Directors meeting, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Kristina Swallow announced that $101 million in additional federal highway spending authority – the most Nevada has ever received – has been made available for state road and bridge projects in Nevada as part of the August Redistribution from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
2news.com
Smoky Skies on First Day of Reno Air Races
Dealing with the smoke can be a pain, and for pilots at the Reno Air Races it can be dangerous. Pilots out at the races tell us in the morning the wind shifted, helping them with visibility that was initially down to about a mile and a half. Faster planes in the smoke need to see about 6 miles out, while Biplanes and Formula 1’s can pass with 3 miles of visibility. While the first race was going, they were able to see about 7 to 8 miles out.
2news.com
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
2news.com
City of Reno Using its Own Blockchain Technology for Online Documents
Reno Introduces Biggest Little Blockchain - First City-Run Blockchain Platform in U.S. This pilot project, which is free to the City, is unrelated to Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.
Paradise Post
Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada grows to 25,000 acres
The Mosquito Fire grew by almost 20,000 acres in 24 hours, crossing into El Dorado County and sending heavy smoke over the Lake Tahoe area. Though the official report Friday morning by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had the acreage at 14,250, the latest perimeter map indicated the area was near 25,000 acres (38½ square miles) and the Placer County sheriff’s office confirmed that figure in a tweet.
KOLO TV Reno
City councilmember organizes community cleanup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City councilmember Bonnie Ward is organizing a community cleanup this Saturday. The cleanup will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The city invites people to bring trash, yard waste, and any other items they would like disposed of. You can also donate your time to the...
2news.com
Reno Airport Parking Lot Full, Overflow Opened; Airport Open in Smoky Conditions
Parking at Reno-Tahoe airport has reached capacity and they have opened overflow lots to accommodate crowds. You can check the airport's website for parking availability. RNO says it expects demand to remain high over the next few days, so you are asked to arrive two hours early. RNO also says...
2news.com
TSA Hiring Security Screening Officers for Reno-Tahoe International Airport
The Transportation Security Administration is hiring Transportation Security Officers to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. There are currently more than 40 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.13 per hour. TSA is also offering newly-hired TSOs $1,000 upon starting with the agency and $1,000 after one...
2news.com
Outdoor Gear and Equipment Fundraiser in Truckee
The new school year has begun and for parents that means it’s time to start thinking about new gear for your children. Luckily, there’s a way to equip your kids for sports and ski season without breaking the bank – all while helping a local nonprofit. The...
2news.com
Winnemucca Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Officers During Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot
A Winnemucca man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15, 2022. He faces a maximum of 20 years in...
2news.com
Protecting Yourself From The Smoke
With smoke fluctuating to and from unhealthy levels we spoke to Craig Petersen, the Branch Chief of the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division and he told us "If you're a sensitive group such as a child or an elderly person or someone with existing heart or lung condition make sure you limit that outdoor activity and stay inside if you can."
2news.com
Poor Air Quality Prompts Some School Closures, Affects Sports
---- Douglas County School District has closed Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School due to poor air quality in the Lake Tahoe basin for Monday, September 12, 2022. All other DCSD schools are open. Lake Tahoe Community College’s campus is closed, Monday September 12, to allow the...
SFGate
Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area
Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
