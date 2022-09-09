Chicago Sinfonietta among 70 performers at 'Chicago Live!' at Navy Pier

We're gearing up for the "Chicago Live!" festival just over two weeks from now.

Chicago Sinfonietta is one of the city's artistic treasures you can see perform free at the event at Navy Pier!

ABC7's Hosea Sanders was at the lakefront to check out some of the talented artists, like key members of the Chicago Sinfonietta.

The sound is joyous and mesmerizing, and so is their mission.

Chicago Sinfonietta have over three decades of artistic excellence, with a repertoire spanning classic to modern with majestic vibrancy. It's inclusive in every way.

The Sinfonietta is a little gem, it's a wonderful orchestra, it's diverse in almost every way. The membership is very diverse, the audience is very diverse.

Music shouldn't feel elitist, it should feel really welcoming," said tubist Charlie Schuchat.

They also do a lot of outreach to communities.

"When we go and play a brass quintet or trio or a symphony concert for an audience which maybe hasn't heard a group like ours before, just to see and hear the reaction of the kids," Schuchat said.

"We are working to communicate with an audience and share with them what we love to do make music," said trombone player John McAllister.

"Being a female brass player, that's something we've gotten more progressive over the years, so I'm incredibly proud to be part of that energy on stage where we're, we celebrate everyone," added Anna Mayne, who plays the horn.

When asked what kind of impact they hope the Sinfonietta will have, Schuchat said, "To have more people realize that classical music is for them."

"Come out and see us Saturday, September 24th at 1:30 PM on the East Stage," Mayne added.

Sanders said the orchestra has a special place in his heart and has worked with them for a long time.

If you don't know the Chicago Sinfonietta, do yourself a favor and come out and see them at Chicago Live, along with 70 other performance companies.

It is all free, so you can get up close and personal with remarkable artists in Chicago and make the summer last with music at Navy Pier.