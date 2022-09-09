A dominating performance last night from the Lady Warriors! Showing why they not only took home the KCAA State title last year, but have a chance this season to repeat themselves! Taking on Webster County, they swept the Lady Trojans in three sets, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9. As you can see, the three set sweep would have been dominating enough, but this team went above and beyond to prove their ability. It was almost routine to watch these young ladies communicate and aid each other defensively. To only give up double digits points in one set and that one set was only ten? Remarkable. Also, it should be worth noting, Webster County is not a bad team. Three wins on the season over decent programs like Union County and Hopkins Central tells me the Lady Trojans are not an automatic win, and the Lady Warriors certainly made it seem as if it were a forgone conclusion.

TODD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO