ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Chris Pine ‘disassociating’ in Harry Styles interview goes viral

Chris Pine is quickly becoming the king of the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actor has been spotted playing middleman for the cast and crew – which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde – both on the red carpet and in the theater for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Amid all the ongoing drama, an interview has gone viral that shows Pine, 42, seemingly “disassociating” while Styles, 28, answers a reporter’s question. “I think, you know, my favorite thing about the movie is that it feels like a… movie,” Styles says in the clip, while Pine stares...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’

This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Olivia Wilde
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ladies And Gentlemen#Play Music#Cinemacon
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Matt Damon Departs Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding With Wife Luciana Barroso & Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding festivities in Georgia wrapped up on Sunday, August 21 and all the guests flew home, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, 51. The Jason Bourne actor boarded a private plane with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 11. Matt and his family tried to stay under the radar, but that was of course impossible considering the paparazzi were everywhere during the “Bennifer” wedding weekend.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

People

319K+
Followers
51K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy