Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Rocks White Pantsuit at Mom’s Wedding With Ben Affleck’s Kids
Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel. The 14-year-old was seen donning a white...
Chris Pine ‘disassociating’ in Harry Styles interview goes viral
Chris Pine is quickly becoming the king of the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actor has been spotted playing middleman for the cast and crew – which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde – both on the red carpet and in the theater for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Amid all the ongoing drama, an interview has gone viral that shows Pine, 42, seemingly “disassociating” while Styles, 28, answers a reporter’s question. “I think, you know, my favorite thing about the movie is that it feels like a… movie,” Styles says in the clip, while Pine stares...
You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’
This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On ‘Completely Inaccurate’ Affair Rumors Between Her And Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde is setting the record straight regarding her personal life and relationship with Harry Styles. As rumors continue to swirl that the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38 and leading actor, 28, began dating while she was in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis, Wilde sat down for a new interview with Vanity Fair to clear the air.
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Matt Damon Departs Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding With Wife Luciana Barroso & Their Kids
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding festivities in Georgia wrapped up on Sunday, August 21 and all the guests flew home, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon, 51. The Jason Bourne actor boarded a private plane with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 11. Matt and his family tried to stay under the radar, but that was of course impossible considering the paparazzi were everywhere during the “Bennifer” wedding weekend.
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally, and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox – the relationship came to a close shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her...
Jason Momoa shaves hair while calling for the elimination of single-use plastics
Jason Momoa shaved his his trademark long, flowing hair to raise awareness for eliminating single-use plastics.
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
