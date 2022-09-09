ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

LHSAA Makes Major Changes to Playoffs for 2022-23

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gItdD_0hpCtPkN00

The LHSAA is making major changes to it's playoff brackets in 2022-23.

The executive committee voting Thursday to split schools evenly in the postseason by enrollment for football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball through 4 divisions. Non-Select schools will compete in Divisions 1 through 4, as well as select schools will compete in Divisions 1-4.

So for example, the non-select baseball playoffs had 7 classes last season from Class 5A to Class C. Now, those non-select schools will fall into brackets for Division 1 to Division 4.

The regular season will be unchanged, as all teams will compete in their classes and districts for playoff spots.

As far as teams appealing their select designation, Southside, Opelousas and Ville Platte all won their appeals. So the 3 schools will continue to compete in the non-select playoffs.

Here are the full charts from the LHSAA showing where each team in the state falls for the postseason.

KATC
KATC
KATC
KATC
KATC
KATC
KATC
KATC
KATC
KATC

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Opelousas, LA
City
Ville Platte, LA
Ville Platte, LA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lhsaa#Highschoolsports#Division 1 To#Breaking News#Facebook Follow
avoyellestoday.com

Breanna McCartney, 24, Marksville

Funeral services for Ms. Breanna Noel McCartney will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Simpson Baptist Church in Moreauville, LA. with Pastor Terryl Pierite, Sr. officiating. Interment will be at Simpson Baptist Church Cemetery in Moreauville, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Calcasieu Parish News

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

79th Sugarcane Festival Event Schedule for September 22-25th

The weather is getting better and that makes it perfect timing for the 79th New Iberia Sugarcane Festival to take place on September 22-25, 2022. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family then this is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the great things about your community...
NEW IBERIA, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas resident tired of blighted properties

Opelousas, La (KADN)- Abandoned Properties are on the rise in several areas and residents want to see something done so their neighborhood can be a cleaner place to live. One Opelousas resident is using her voice in hopes of seeing a change in her community. "To see our neighborhood go...
OPELOUSAS, LA
cenlanow.com

Paragon Casino Resort hosts T.I. and more this fall

Marksville, La. – (Sept. 12, 2022) Flights of fancy and the start of hunting season are the order of the day at Paragon Casino Resort this fall, with a packed slate of events for guests and fans of all ages. Take a day trip with your family to explore the many amenities that Paragon Casino Resort has to offer or watch rapper and entrepreneur T.I. hit the Mári Show Room stage in October. No matter the reason, Paragon Casino Resort has entertainment options for everyone this fall.
MARKSVILLE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy