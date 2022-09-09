Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Man In Critical Condition After Accident
Henry, Tenn.–A McKenzie man was critically injured in Friday afternoon’s one-car crash near Henry. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has issued the preliminary report, which identifes the driver as Brian Travis, age 49. According to the report, Travis was eastbound on Hwy. 140 around 4:50 p.m. when he exited...
lite987whop.com
Indiana man injured in Lyon County crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Lyon County that sent an Indiana man to an Indiana hospital by helicopter. According to a news release, the wreck occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of U.S. 641 in Lyon County and investigation reportedly determined that 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana was traveling south on 641 when the truck dropped over the right shoulder of the roadway.
whopam.com
HPD now serves as after-hours EPO filing location for women
Effective immediately, the Hopkinsville Police Department on North Main Street is Christian County’s new filing location for female petitioners after-hours emergency protective order processing. Women seeking to file an after-hours EPO may now do so at HPD after 4:30 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Major Damage To Power Lines; Henry Police Seek Driver
Henry, Tenn.–Henry Police are seeking the driver who caused heavy damage and downed power lines in the town today. Heavy damage was caused by a large truck with a claw on the back (possibly a tree service truck) between Elm Street and West College. Henry Police said at least...
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Clarksville man was charged with possession of drugs after a vehicle fire on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting the fire department with a vehicle fire when they were called for 25-year-old Martavion Butler who got into the vehicle after it was extinguished.
Man convicted of shooting brother arrested again in Nashville
A man convicted of shooting his brother in Cheatham County in 2013 is back behind bars Tuesday.
Truck slams brakes and avoids striking Middle Tennessee elementary school student
It was a very close call for a Henderson County student, as a truck narrowly missed him.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lite987whop.com
Fairview assault suspects take pleas after victim won’t cooperate with
The two suspects indicted in connection with the June 16 assault of a man in Farivew pled guilty to misdemeanor charges Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court as the victim in the case has refused to cooperate with the prosecution. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says the deals have 47-year old...
WSMV
Police ID Clarksville truck driver who crashed into cars during pursuit
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was arrested after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Clarksville, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received several 911 calls about...
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
10 abandoned dogs found in Dickson County home
The Dickson County Humane Society is calling for spay and neuter laws as they are overwhelmed and overrun by dogs.
lite987whop.com
Harry Clark Waldrop
(Age 92, of Pembroke) Graveside service will be Thursday September 15th at 10am at Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Bradley C. Martin
(Age 1, of Pembroke) Funeral service will be Tuesday September 13th at 8:30am at the Martin residence and then at 9:30am at Pembroke Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in Pembroke Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Martin residence in Pembroke. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic
Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
lite987whop.com
Ann C. Poe
(Age 82, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be Saturday September 17th at 11am at Grace Episcopal Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments / 0