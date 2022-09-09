Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Lyon County that sent an Indiana man to an Indiana hospital by helicopter. According to a news release, the wreck occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of U.S. 641 in Lyon County and investigation reportedly determined that 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana was traveling south on 641 when the truck dropped over the right shoulder of the roadway.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO