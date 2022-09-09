Jessica Simpson's 10-Year-Old Daughter Is Showing Up Professional Photographers With This Glamorous Jewelry Campaign Shot

Maxwell Simpson, Jessica’s 10-year-old daughter, has a secret talent — and it involves taking A+ glamorous photographs. Jessica shared a picture of herself modeling a new line of necklaces she’s selling, and it was captured by none other than Maxwell herself.

"Personalized names on chains will forever be timeless thoughtful nostalgia fashion at its finest!" the singer wrote. "I'm obsessed to be wearin' mine and can't wait until the day these are required instead of stickers as name tags 😜 Grab yours exclusively on JessicaSimpson.com 💚📸 by Maxwell Johnson." We can't get over howprofessional — and cool! — this photo turned out.

People hopped into the comment section to express just how great Jessica looked and offered props to her photographer . “Timeless and perfection 😍,” one fan wrote. “Favorite photo! ❤️” another added.

We’ve gotten hints in the past that Maxwell shares her mom’s artistic spirit. In May, Jessica posted a birthday tribute to her daughter and revealed all of the wonderful qualities that the 10-year-old has to offer. “She is drop dead gorgeous, funny, empathetic, spacial, loyal, artistic, compassionate, drama-free, timely, hopeful, understanding, creative, athletic, thought provoking, ahead of the curve, resilient, and prayerful,” her proud mom wrote.

And that’s just the beginning! Jessica also shared that her daughter has the best social skills. “Maxwell knows what she wants and communicates her reasoning logically and emotionally in a way that can change most minds (including mine 😜),” Jessica added. “Maxi can transform anyone’s subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes.”

When the duo isn’t snapping glam shots or hanging out in a very cozy pile of Squishmallows , they’re taking on the world with so many fun adventures. This summer alone, the whole family ventured to the lake, lived it up in Austin and got in some adorable family time in the sun.

Summer had to end eventually (sigh…) but Jessica recently celebrated the beginning of the new school year with her kiddos. She posted a sweet snapshot of her 9-year-old son Ace and Maxwell after their first day back to school. “These two had an amazing first day of school! I’m so proud! Heart is full. Growin’ up and ownin’ it,” she wrote. “Happy kiddos.”

