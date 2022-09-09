Read full article on original website
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Clarksville man was charged with possession of drugs after a vehicle fire on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting the fire department with a vehicle fire when they were called for 25-year-old Martavion Butler who got into the vehicle after it was extinguished.
HPD investigating burglary on Fairview Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday morning on Fairview Drive. A woman told officers someone went into her home in the 400 block of Fairview and took her engagement ring and her daughter’s Android tablet. No suspects are named and total value of the stolen property is...
Suspect in July shooting incident wants bond reduction
One of two suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was in Christian Circuit Court Monday morning, with the judge taking a bond motion under advisement for now. The Hopkinsville Police Department charged 39-year old Michael Croney and 24-year old Toddarius...
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
Man convicted of shooting brother arrested again in Nashville
A man convicted of shooting his brother in Cheatham County in 2013 is back behind bars Tuesday.
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
Armed man arrested at Riverfest, charged with terrorism over planned festival shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Clarksville man was arrested at Riverfest on Saturday after police received tips that he threatened to hurt people at the festival. At about 11:12 a.m., the Clarksville Police Department received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Dandre Collier was a threat to the Riverfest festival, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
HPD now serves as after-hours EPO filing location for women
Effective immediately, the Hopkinsville Police Department on North Main Street is Christian County’s new filing location for female petitioners after-hours emergency protective order processing. Women seeking to file an after-hours EPO may now do so at HPD after 4:30 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours a...
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest
A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
Clarksville police searching for runaway 15-year-old
Clarksville police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.
Madisonville Police Department looking to hire school resource officer
Authorities in Madisonville, Kentucky, are looking to hire a school resource officer. Officials with the Madisonville Police Department said Tuesday that they were looking for a qualified applicant to fill the position. According to MPD, anyone looking to take on the job should be a retired police officer that's in...
UPDATE: WCSO identifies victim in homicide investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in what they now say is a homicide investigation. The WCSO stated they are actively working a homicide of Daquanna Bowden, 30. Daquanna was found in her father’s Payton Landing apartment located at 6099 Scottsville Road, according to authorities.
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
For the second time, Alderman caught on camera making racist slurs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the second time, a Portland alderman has been caught on camera making racist slurs. After being exposed for making a racist slur in February, additional police body camera footage obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows an elected city alderman in Portland making more racist slurs. The...
