Reese Witherspoon Calls Daughter Ava Her Inspiration in Heartfelt Instagram Post

By Alyssa K. Davis
 4 days ago
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillipe’s tight mother-daughter bond has the Internet in its feels again, this time over Witherspoon’s heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Phillipe’s 23rd birthday .

The Hollywood mogul wished her doppelganger daughter a happy birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava !!” If you knew Phillipe is Witherspoon’s only daughter, that comment likely got a chuckle out of you, as we’re sure it did Ava, who wrote in the comments, “I know I technically have to be your favorite daughter considering there’s no competition… but I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of hearing it!”

Witherspoon’s caption continued with “Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift. Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much.” Her gushing caption was paired with a photo of the two women on a scenic beach at sunset, with the pair of course looking shockingly similar — a quality they’re very well known for.

In addition to her cheeky comment about being the “favorite” daughter, Phillipe wrote a sweet message back to her mom: “I know I’m biased but… you really do ‘mom love’ like no one else can. thank you for celebrating me as I am since day one.” Don’t mind us silently crying happy tears down our blubbering faces over their wholesome connection — we know you have tears in your eyes, too!

Witherspoon’s close relationship with Phillipe has captured the hearts of fans for years now, as she made Phillipe the face of her brand, Draper James, and admitted to crying in her daughter’s bed when she left for college. The love goes both ways, with Phillipe never missing a chance to celebrate her mom on Instagram either. Although we’re already eagerly awaiting their next internet-shattering moment, today, we’re wishing Phillipe the happiest of birthdays.

