Hidalgo County, TX

Teen charged with armed robbery, breaking into home

By Diana Eva Maldonado
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old Hidalgo County teen is behind bars charged with burglarizing a home and stealing a vehicle.

Jose Luis Hernandez appeared before a judge to face charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation.

Alton Police say Hernandez broke into a home on Tuesday afternoon near West Diamondhead Avenue and North Dakota Road. He say he also fired at some nearby dogs who tried to attack him.

Investigators say Hernandez stole a number of weapons from the home, then stole a neighbor’s vehicle at gunpoint and fled.

Hernandez is also accused of burglarizing a building later that night.

Sgt. Ruben Lozano with the Alton PD said on Wednesday they received a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department that deputies had located the vehicle Hernandez was accused of stealing.

Lozano said they arrested two armed men tied to Hernandez. He said while investigating those arrests they learned of another aggravated robbery taking place nearby.

The suspect was Hernandez, and authorities say after a chase they arrested the 19-year-old.

Sgt. Lozano said Hernandez has a long history of breaking into buildings, assaults, thefts and had been arrested last year on similar charges of breaking into a Dollar General.

He said Hernandez and his friends steal vehicles and break into buildings.

“It’s just their pattern. They like to take beer from the drive-thru and they go and party with their friends,” Lozano said.

The investigator said most of the stolen property has been recovered.

Hernandez was arraigned Friday afternoon. The judge set a $75,000 cash surety bond for the aggravated robbery charge and a $50,000 cash surety bond for the burglary of a habitation.

A cash surety bond means Hernandez would have to pay $125,000 in cash in order to be released from. He did ask for a court appointed attorney.

Little Wolf
4d ago

No. Hold the government responsible for Not letting the parents to reprimand their children,.and teach them to be useful to society...

