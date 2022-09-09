ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
CBS Austin

HAAM Day 2022: Dawn and Hawkes share why HAAM is meaningful to them

Crooning anthems of compassion, indie-folk duo "Dawn and Hawkes" have graced stages around the world, but they call Austin home. They were one of the first performances to jump on stage for HAAM Day 2022. Miranda Dawn and Chris Hawkes join Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share why the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is meaningful to them.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police made an arrest in a North Austin Jugging case

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department arrested a man in a North Austin Jugging case, he was found in San Antonio, Texas. On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:15 p.m., The Austin Police Department officers responded to a call of a robbery at an apartment complex located at the 7200 block of Easy Wind Dr.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Potential dangers of mushrooms after recent rain

AUSTIN, Texas — An alert for parents and pet owners who may encounter mushrooms after our recent rain: While most are harmless, some mushrooms in Central Texas have been identified as toxic, or even deadly. Our recent rainy weather has not only greened things up but it's also revealed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Statewide random intruder drills set to begin at Austin schools in September

AUSTIN, Texas — Today the city of Austin, Travis County, and Austin ISD met to discuss campus safety during Monday’s joint subcommittee meeting. At the meeting, AISD shared that their schools will begin random intrusion drills in September through the Texas School Safety Center to test how well their schools' safety features are working.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Petition-driven "Austin Police Oversight Act" heads to Austin City Council

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is bracing for a big turnout at their next meeting on Thursday. They'll be taking public comment before voting on a couple of high-profile issues, both involving Austin Police. It's become an Austin tradition. When a hot-button issue goes before the city council,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin resident wins $5 million scratch-off lottery prize

Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident is now a millionaire. A $5 million winning scratch-off "Casino Millions" ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75 convivence store, located at 5801 I-35 in East Austin near Capital Plaza. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | $1 million scratch...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

3 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash in E Austin

Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road just before 5 p.m. They found a vehicle that had rolled over, leaving one of the adults trapped and one of the children unconscious.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police seek help identifying suspects of a shooting in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects of a shooting in Downtown Austin earlier this month. On Monday, September 5th, 2022, around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to a shooting located on E. 2nd Street and San Jacinto Blvd. When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot several times in the stomach.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Upgrades to 600+ streetlamps makes UT's West Campus brighter and safer

UT's West Campus is finally being made brighter and safer. Austin Energy overhauled lighting in the area to eliminate dark areas that were crime hot spots. Problems ranged from cell phones get ripped out of hands to students being attacked. "The lighting has been the number one concern for students...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Person seriously injured in west Travis County two-vehicle crash airlifted to hospital

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person in serious condition was airlifted by Travis County's Star Flight helicopter following a two-vehicle crash in west Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded around 11:08 a.m. to 102 South Pace Bend Road after reports of a crash that left one person trapped inside their vehicle. Travis County's Star Flight helicopter was also called to the scene and arrived within 5 minutes.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

