Chesterfield County, SC

richmondobserver

Rockingham Police charge man with trying to kill brother

ROCKINGHAM — A man is being held in the Richmond County Jail, accused of trying to kill his own brother. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in reference to a gunshot victim.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Chesterfield County, SC
Chesterfield County, SC
South Carolina State
Patrick, SC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Pair charged in Richmond County meth, weed bust; 2 others served outstanding warrants

ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after investigators from two agencies executed a search warrant. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team and the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit on Monday, Sept. 12 searched a home on John Chavis Road, just east of the Rockingham city limit, following an investigation into multiple complaints of drug activity.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

Cocaine, pot reportedly found during Richmond County traffic stop

ROCKINGHAM — Deputies reportedly found cocaine and weed in a car pulled for a traffic violation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team pulled over 56-year-old Al Sylvester Smith, of Rockingham, on Sunday, Sept. 11 for driving with an expired registration plate. The location...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
