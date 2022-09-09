Read full article on original website
A man is accused of ramming into York County patrol cars after a chase. The sheriff said a deputy shot the suspect
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A person accused of leading deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office on a stolen car chase is now in the hospital after the sheriff said a deputy took aim Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Kevin Tolson said they were called to the Baxter area in Fort...
Richmond County deputies recover gun stolen from S.C.
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies responding to a domestic call didn’t find any signs of assault, but they did find a stolen handgun. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home Monday for a domestic-related issue, but after speaking with both parties, found no indication of assault.
richmondobserver
Rockingham Police charge man with trying to kill brother
ROCKINGHAM — A man is being held in the Richmond County Jail, accused of trying to kill his own brother. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in reference to a gunshot victim.
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County medic, motorcyclist requests jury trial
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was charged in a crash that resulted in the death of a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist is requesting a jury trial, according to online court records. Jacqueline Williams filed the request for a jury trial on Wednesday, according to records. She’s charged with two counts […]
SUV passenger involved in deadly crash with train seen waving at officer: Police report
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — An incident report in a deadly crash involving an SUV and train said a passenger from the rear side of the vehicle was waving at the officer. The report doesn't say if the person waiving was the 31-year-old woman who survived the crash that killed four people in the SUV with her.
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ, father of 2: CMPD
A man has been charged with the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ after the father of two was killed by a stray bullet during a March shootout, CMPD said.
Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office creates task force to address crimes in Alphabet Hill community following recent shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has created a task force to investigate the recent uptick in crimes in the Alphabet Hill community. On Tuesday, deputies were called to H Street, just outside of Hartsville, where two homes were hit by bullets. The sheriff’s...
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
Pair charged in Richmond County meth, weed bust; 2 others served outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after investigators from two agencies executed a search warrant. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team and the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit on Monday, Sept. 12 searched a home on John Chavis Road, just east of the Rockingham city limit, following an investigation into multiple complaints of drug activity.
Two People Taken to Hospital After Shooting Near North Charlotte Nightclub
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms two people were taken to CMC Main early Tuesday morning after a shooting. The scene was near Candi’s Cabaret on Statesville Avenue. Police have not said what led to the shooting and we don’t have an update on the condition of those involved.
Richmond County investigators reportedly find fentanyl during traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A man who allegedly didn’t show up for court is now facing felony drug charge. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team was investigating complaints of drug activity on Westfield Drive, just north of Cordova, on Friday, Sept. 9 when investigators conducted a traffic stop.
Neighbors in Pee Dee community say they're living in fear due to recent shootings
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Recent shootings on "H" Street in the Alphabet Hill community just outside of Hartsville has some residents on edge. Deputies responded to a shooting Monday night in the community where two homes were struck with bullets. Officers said luckily no one was hurt in...
Man arrested, accused of using drone to deliver contraband to prisoner
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Corrections says a man is arrested after attempting to use a drone to provide contraband to a prisoner. LOCAL FIRST | Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Columbia. Officials say on Sunday, Yah'quann Gantt, 26, was charged with...
Cocaine, pot reportedly found during Richmond County traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies reportedly found cocaine and weed in a car pulled for a traffic violation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team pulled over 56-year-old Al Sylvester Smith, of Rockingham, on Sunday, Sept. 11 for driving with an expired registration plate. The location...
Pickup driver killed in crash on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 near Scranton, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about noon at the intersection of Highway 52 and W. Lee Flowers Road north of Scranton. According to SCHP Lt. Sonny Collins, […]
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
Student in custody after deputies find gun in car at Union County high school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A student is in custody after deputies found a gun inside a car on a high school campus, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, deputies said a K-9 officer alerted deputies to two different students’ vehicles at Forest Hills High School. They found a .38 caliber handgun in one of them, they said.
4 killed when speeding car crashes into parked train in SC
Four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina, authorities said.
First responders recognized after 8-year-old boy rescued from South Carolina cave
An 8-year-old boy got stuck playing in the caves at a 40-acre rock for over an hour.
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
