US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline. Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago. On Tuesday, the government reported that consumer inflation was rampant across much of the economy in August. Apart from cheaper gas, consumer prices for everything from food and rents to furniture, medical care and new cars got pricier last month.
Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Develop First-of-Its-Kind End-of-Arm-Tool Automated Sander for Flammable Dust
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Aerobotix and FerRobotics, two leading robotics companies based in the U.S. and Austria respectively, today announced they have partnered to create the first Class II, Division 1 (C2D1) End of Arm Tool (EOAT) automated sander. Meeting industry demand for a hazardous-environment solution that will achieve time and cost efficiencies, and enable much safer work environments, this special orbital sander – based on the industry-proven Active Orbital Kit (AOK) with patented Active Compliant Technology – lessens human involvement in hazardous tasks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005260/en/ The new C2D1-rated End of Arm Tool (EOAT) automated sander from Aerobotix and FerRobotics. (Photo: Business Wire)
Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?
KLA Corporation could have limits to what it can sell to China, which makes up nearly one-third of revenue.
