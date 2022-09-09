Read full article on original website
Polygon
How to watch Sony’s new State of Play livestream
Sony is promising roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation as part of a new State of Play digital showcase coming Tuesday. The latest State of Play livestream will kick off at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, and will be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.
Polygon
All the big Disney parks news out of this year’s D23
Sunday, the last day of the 2022 D23 Expo, saw a major deluge of parks and experiences news. At the park-specific panel, Disney announced some exciting things coming to theme parks around the world. While the Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World in Florida will get revamps in the next few years, there’s a lot going on beyond the U.S., where the parks have grown nearly as big as land allows. This includes three separate Frozen-themed lands.
Polygon
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s best fan theories... so far
Nintendo finally delivered fans the long awaited name for the next mainline Zelda game on Tuesday: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It will launch May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo first teased the game all the way back in 2019, where a trailer showed what might...
Polygon
Tekken 8 revealed and everyone looks ripped
Bandai Namco and the Tekken team made Tekken 8 official on Tuesday, showing first footage of the next-gen fighting game. The first trailer for Tekken 8 debuted during Sony’s State of Play showcase and showed Tekken mainstays Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima duking it out, in classic Tekken fashion, but in higher fidelity than ever before.
Polygon
PlayStation State of Play September 2022: The biggest announcements and trailers
Sony’s latest State of Play livestream packed plenty of games and reveals into 20 minutes: There was a new God of War Ragnarok trailer, an official Tekken 8 announcement, a brand-new game from Team Ninja coming in 2024(!), and Sega’s built-from-the-ground-up remake of a Yakuza spinoff that has, so far, only been available in Japan.
Polygon
How to watch today’s Nintendo Direct
A new Nintendo Direct airs Tuesday at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT, promising roughly 40 minutes of information focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter, Nintendo says. The Nintendo Direct for September will be livestreamed on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, and you can watch the broadcast above. There’s no...
Polygon
Everything announced at Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct
Ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in November and The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild 2 in 2023, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct broadcast Tuesday to round out its slate of upcoming games. The 40-minute livestream focused largely on Nintendo’s winter games lineup, but also revealed the official name of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Polygon
The future of tabletop
In 2011, during the 8th season of Dragons’ Den, the Canadian television show that gave rise to Shark Tank, Kevin O’Leary did something remarkable. Instead of investing in Daytrader, the board game he got pitched a few seasons earlier, he set it on fire, saying he was doing its creator a favor. Board games were simply a waste of time and talent, he said, and the world is better off without them. Today, everyone knows just how wrong Mr. Wonderful was, and continues to be, about one of the most interesting corners of pop culture.
Polygon
New Fire Emblem game lets you summon old heroes in battle
A new mainline Fire Emblem game was announced at today’s Nintendo Direct. Titled Fire Emblem Engage, it will be a brand-new story and is currently set for a Jan. 20, 2023 release. In addition to the standard version, an edition with collectable items will also be available. The brief...
Engadget
The next Nintendo Direct streams on September 13th
This is not a drill (or a tweet from a phony Nintendo account). Nintendo has at long last revealed when its next showcase takes place. It has set a Nintendo Direct for September 13th at 10AM ET. You can watch the stream on Nintendo's YouTube channel or below. It's worth...
Polygon
We Are OFK is a dreamy, interactive TV show
You could say that OFK isn’t a real band, but that wouldn’t exactly be true. Its members — Itsumi, Jey, Luca, Carter, and Debug — are digital, fictional characters that put out real music. Songs like “Follow/Unfollow,” “Fool’s Gold,” and “Footsteps” have been published by Sony Music Masterworks and released on Spotify and other music streaming platforms. Unlike Hatsune Miku or League of Legends’ K/DA, however, OFK aren’t megastars — at least, not yet. They’re just a group of friends starting to make music together.
Polygon
Breath of the Wild 2 finally gets an official name and a release date
The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has an official release date and title. Nintendo unveiled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday, during a Nintendo Direct presentation. The name of the BOTW sequel had previously remained under wraps, as it “might give away too much,” Nintendo said. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
Polygon
Like A Dragon: Ishin! is the Japan-only Yakuza game remade for a global release
Sega and Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are remaking Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!, now called Like A Dragon: Ishin!, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The Yakuza series spinoff will be released in February 2023, Sega revealed during Sony’s September State of Play presentation.
Polygon
Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch next year
Pikmin 4 is launching in 2023, Nintendo and designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The game only got a brief teaser and one still frame, with no gameplay shown. But the video shows players viewing the world of Pikmin 4 from the Pikimin’s ground-level perspective. “Nintendo Switch...
Polygon
Octopath Traveler has a sequel, due early next year
Nintendo and Square Enix have announced Octopath Traveler 2, a sequel to the highly regarded role-playing game that introduced the world to the lush, retro HD-2D visual style. Octopath Traveler 2 will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023. As shown in the trailer, the game once more follows...
Polygon
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners blows past Cyberpunk 2077 to be its own visually ecstatic ride
As the names of its lead artists and production studio Trigger loudly announce themselves in splashy, Franz Ferdinand-scored opening credits, you more or less know what you’re in for with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime spinoff of the troubled video game Cyberpunk 2077. Both the video game and this cartoon,...
Polygon
Warhammer 40K’s latest legend improves one of Magic’s oldest cards
Magic: The Gathering’s ongoing series of creative crossovers, Universes Beyond, has turned fan-favorite characters from intellectual properties such as The Walking Dead, Street Fighter, and Stranger Things into Magic cards for both casual and competitive play. The latest venture into an established and beloved IP introduces the lore and carnage of Warhammer 40,000 to Magic players in the form of five new preconstructed decks ready to play right out of the box.
Polygon
The 7 best Pokémon-likes to play while you wait for Scarlet and Violet
Ever since its inception in Japan 26 years ago, Pokémon has been one of the most ubiquitous forces in not just video games, but pop culture at large. It’s the highest-grossing entertainment franchise in history, and has naturally attracted lots of imitators as a result. Unfortunately, most of them aren’t very good.
Polygon
Queer tabletop games are having a moment
Sometimes, family looks like a runaway teen, a rambunctious devil-child, a gallant knight turned into a frog, an aspiring rock star, or a robot maid learning to live in community. Sometimes, it looks like a team of bright, rainbow-hued Super Sentai-style heroes kicking ass with the power of empathy. Sometimes, it looks like a team of plant children raised by a kind-hearted witch mother saving their community from ecological disaster.
Polygon
New God of War Ragnarok trailer shows the search for Tyr, and the beginning of the end
God of War Ragnarok got one more trailer — and maybe not the last — before the long-awaited sequel’s launch comes due in November. The trailer, comprising both pre-rendered scenes and gameplay, gives a little more insight on the story facing Kratos and his son Atreus. Kratos...
