oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Woman cited but uninjured after crashing through bridge construction in Mills
CASPER, Wyo. — A woman received two citations but was uninjured after her pickup crashed through the new metal decking of the under-construction Casper Creek Bridge in Mills on Thursday night, according to city officials. The call for the crash came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman had...
kotatv.com
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry
It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
oilcity.news
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Emergency Management hosts first Emergency Response Expo
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Sept 24 local first responders will be giving the community an inside look at their jobs. The first-ever Emergency Response Expo will give the community a chance to learn more about first responders’ work. Agencies will have stations set up featuring law enforcement vehicles and firefighting machinery.
Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?
When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
David Street Station Seeking Community’s Help to Win $90K Grant for Live Music Events
Since its inception, the David Street Station has served as a beacon for entertainment in Downtown Casper. It's produced concerts, movie nights, festivals, Christmas celebrations, and so much more. Much of the Station's success has come from community support and, now, David Street Station is once again asking for the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/25/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
oilcity.news
New Vision Thrift Store helping those in Casper and around the world
Located at 4656 W. Yellowstone Highway, New Vision Thrift Store is doing its part to support people in Natrona County and around the globe. This thrift store sells household items, clothing, toys, and much more to help provide for the local community’s physical needs. Along with serving in that...
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered in...
oilcity.news
Natrona students missed average 17+ days of school last year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District saw a 2.54% decrease in attendance during the 2021–22 school year compared with 2020–21, with students missing an average of 17.675 days of school. The school district saw decreases in attendance rates at every grade level, Charlotte Gilber, executive...
Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment
A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
oilcity.news
Defense files to have stabbing case dismissed on self-defense grounds
CASPER, Wyo. — The defense counsel for a 43-year-old Casper man accused of stabbing another man during a fight in mid-July has filed to dismiss the charges on grounds of self-defense. Hosea White entered a not guilty plea in Natrona County District Court on Aug. 10. Defense attorney Marty...
