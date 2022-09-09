ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kotatv.com

Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Mills, WY
Casper, WY
Traffic
K2 Radio

Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry

It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
CASPER, WY
newscenter1.tv

RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
RAPID CITY, SD
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Emergency Management hosts first Emergency Response Expo

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Sept 24 local first responders will be giving the community an inside look at their jobs. The first-ever Emergency Response Expo will give the community a chance to learn more about first responders’ work. Agencies will have stations set up featuring law enforcement vehicles and firefighting machinery.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Wydot
104.7 KISS FM

Snow Way! Did It Snow On Casper Mountain Already?

When Labor Day rolled around, we remembered when we got our first snow of the year a couple years ago. Then on Friday morning we all heard the news that the Bighorn Mountains had the first accumulating snow of the fall. Then a cold snap rolled through, it was rainy...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/25/22–9/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New Vision Thrift Store helping those in Casper and around the world

Located at 4656 W. Yellowstone Highway, New Vision Thrift Store is doing its part to support people in Natrona County and around the globe. This thrift store sells household items, clothing, toys, and much more to help provide for the local community’s physical needs. Along with serving in that...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/13/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered in...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona students missed average 17+ days of school last year

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District saw a 2.54% decrease in attendance during the 2021–22 school year compared with 2020–21, with students missing an average of 17.675 days of school. The school district saw decreases in attendance rates at every grade level, Charlotte Gilber, executive...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment

A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Defense files to have stabbing case dismissed on self-defense grounds

CASPER, Wyo. — The defense counsel for a 43-year-old Casper man accused of stabbing another man during a fight in mid-July has filed to dismiss the charges on grounds of self-defense. Hosea White entered a not guilty plea in Natrona County District Court on Aug. 10. Defense attorney Marty...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy