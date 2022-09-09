Parents plead for help catching the people who killed their children

RICHMOND, Va. -- The families of two Richmond homicide victims are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads police to a killer or killers.

Jermorlo Butler, 38, of Aylett, and Demetrise Simmons, 42, of Richmond were shot and killed in Simmons' Rosetta Street apartment in Richmond in May 2022.

Four months have passed and no one has been arrested for the crime.

"I love my child. I think about her every day. I cry every day," Demetrise's mother Tanya Williams said. "Please, if you know something, please say something!"

WTVR Jermorlo Butler and Demetrise Simmons

Jermorlo's mother Linda Butler said their families need justice.

"They didn't deserve this. They were loving, kind people," she said. "They took away an uncle to two nephews that loved him and looked up to him."

Butler family pastor Delores Weeden urged witnesses to do the right thing.

"The reward will help you, but don't let it be based on the reward. Think about your reward in heaven!" Pastor Weeden said. "May God continue to bless each one of you and we thank God because God is still good all the time."

In addition to the reward, Richmond Police released new information about the crime.

"This incident occurred on May 5, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m. So we have established it took place approximately 10 hours before the Richmond Police Department was called to the scene," Richmond Police Det. Jeff Crewell said. "We feel it's important to tell this information at this point because witnesses who may have heard or saw things on May 5 at about 4 o'clock, may not have called that information in because they did not know if it was relevant."

Police strongly believe someone in Richmond's Fairfield Court community has information that would help the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .